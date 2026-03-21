CIAC Basketball Finals: Greenwich girls, Staples boys play for championships Saturday night; streaming links and live stats

The Greenwich girls and Staples boys basketball teams will be playing for state championships in the CIAC finals at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday.

Greenwich (24-2), the FCIAC champion, is the No. 3 seed and will face No. 1 seed Northwest Catholic (6-1) in the Division I girls final at 6:30 p.m.

Undefeated Staples (26-0) is also this year’s FCIAC champion and is the No. 1 seed in the Division I boys tournament. They’ll face No. 2 West Haven in the final at 8:30 p.m.

Games are being streamed on the NFHS Network with a subscription and live stats are available at casciac.org.

Links are provided below.

CIAC Division I Girls Basketball Final

No. 3 Greenwich vs. No. 1 Northwest Catholic, 6:30 p.m. – Live stats

Streaming: NFHS Network

CIAC Division I Boys Basketball Final

No. 1 Staples vs. No. 2 West Haven, 8:30 p.m. – Live stats

Streaming: NFHS Network