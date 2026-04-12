FCIAC Scoreboard and Schedule for April 13-18

Monday, April 13

Baseball

Brien McMahon at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Trumbull at Darien, 4 p.m.

Softball

Trumbull at Fairfield Warde, 1 p.m.

West Haven at Stamford, 3:15 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Cumberland, 4 p.m.

Glastonbury at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at Wilton, 5 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

New Milford at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Trumbull at Darien, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at Rye Country Day (NY), 4:30 p.m.

Wilton at West Islip (NY), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Brien McMahon at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Harding at Darien, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Staples, 4 p.m.

Trumbull at Danbury, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Fairfield Warde, 5:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at Bridgeport Central, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 14

Baseball

Fairfield Ludlowe at Nonnewaug, 1 p.m.

Amity at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Staples, 4 p.m.

Westhill at Wilton, 4:15 p.m.

Ridgefield at Danbury, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Bridgeport Central at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Danbury at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Newtown, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

New Canaan at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

Staples at Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.

Bunnell/Stratford at Norwalk, 5:45 p.m.

Darien at Trumbull, 6 p.m.

Ridgefield at Fairfield Ludlowe, 6 p.m.

Stamford at Wilton, 6:30PM

Girls Lacrosse

Fairfield Ludlowe at Conard, 11 a.m.

Brien McMahon at Staples, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

North Branford at Cromwell, 4 p.m.

Simsbury at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Darien at Garden City (NY), 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Wilton at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.

Westhill at New Milford, 6 p.m.

Girls Golf

Greenwich at Danbury, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15

Baseball

Trumbull at Amity, 4 p.m.

Wilbur Cross at Darien, 4 p.m.

Softball

Staples at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Danbury at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.

Norwalk at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Staples at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Stamford, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Wilton at Darien, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.

Westhill at Ridgefield, 5:30PM

Thursday, April 16

Baseball

Brien McMahon at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Bristol Eastern at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Wilton at Norwalk, 4 p.m.

Westhill at Weston, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Bridgeport Central at Platt Tech, 3:45 p.m.

Danbury at Trumbull, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Stamford at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Amity at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.

Darien at Wilton, 5 p.m.

Ridgefield at Greenwich, 5 p.m.

Shelton at Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.

New Canaan at Staples, 5:30 p.m.

Daniel Hand at Fairfield Ludlowe, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame Prep at Norwalk, 6:30 p.m.

Trumbull at Guilford, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Darien at Wilton, noon

Brookfield at Fairfield Warde, 1 p.m.

Greenwich at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Staples at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Westhill at Lauralton Hall, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Fairfield Ludlowe at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Girls Golf

Danbury at Ridgefield, 3 p.m.

Greenwich at New Canaan, 3:15 p.m.

Friday, April 17

Baseball

New Canaan at Staples, 2 p.m.

Ridgefield at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

Trumbull at Danbury, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.

Darien at Westhill, 7 p.m.

Softball

Bridgeport Central at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Norwalk at Wilton, 4 p.m.

Stamford at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

Westhill at Darien, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Ridgefield at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Stamford at Darien, 4 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Trumbull, 4:30 p.m.

Danbury at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.

Greenwich at Wilton, 4:30 p.m.

Staples at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Fairfield Warde, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 18

Baseball

St. Joseph at Glastonbury, 10 a.m.

Stamford at Maloney, noon

Norwalk at Berlin, 1 p.m.

Southington at Immaculate, 1 p.m.

St. Bernard at Greenwich, 1 p.m.

Joel Barlow at Ridgefield, 2 p.m.

Softball

Brien McMahon at Hamden, 11 a.m.

Danbury at Nonnewaug, 11 a.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at St. Bernard, noon

Sheehan at St. Joseph, 1 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

White Plains (NY) at Stamford, 10:30 a.m.

Trumbull at Fairfield Warde, 11 a.m.

Brien McMahon at Fairfield Ludlowe, noon

Westhill at Weston, noon

Darien at Mamaroneck (NY), 1 p.m.

St. Joseph at Bishop Guertin (NH), 1 p.m.

Duxbury (MA) at Greenwich, 2 p.m.

Rye (NH) at Ridgefield, 6 p.m.

Yorktown (NY) at Wilton, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Nyack (NY) at Wilton, TBA

Fairfield Ludlowe at Brien McMahon, 10 a.m.

Norwalk at Danbury, 11 a.m.

Conard at Staples, noon

Fairfield Warde at Trumbull, noon

New Fairfield at Ridgefield, noon

White Plains (NY) at Stamford, noon

Leave a Comment