FCIAC Scoreboard and Schedule for April 13-18

Monday, April 13
Baseball
Brien McMahon at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Trumbull at Darien, 4 p.m.
Softball
Trumbull at Fairfield Warde, 1 p.m.
West Haven at Stamford, 3:15 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Cumberland, 4 p.m.
Glastonbury at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at Wilton, 5 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
New Milford at Westhill, 4 p.m.
Trumbull at Darien, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at Rye Country Day (NY), 4:30 p.m.
Wilton at West Islip (NY), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Brien McMahon at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Harding at Darien, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Staples, 4 p.m.
Trumbull at Danbury, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Fairfield Warde, 5:30 p.m.
Ridgefield at Bridgeport Central, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, April 14
Baseball
Fairfield Ludlowe at Nonnewaug, 1 p.m.
Amity at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Staples, 4 p.m.
Westhill at Wilton, 4:15 p.m.
Ridgefield at Danbury, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Bridgeport Central at Westhill, 4 p.m.
Danbury at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Newtown, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
New Canaan at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
Staples at Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.
Bunnell/Stratford at Norwalk, 5:45 p.m.
Darien at Trumbull, 6 p.m.
Ridgefield at Fairfield Ludlowe, 6 p.m.
Stamford at Wilton, 6:30PM
Girls Lacrosse
Fairfield Ludlowe at Conard, 11 a.m.
Brien McMahon at Staples, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.
North Branford at Cromwell, 4 p.m.
Simsbury at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Darien at Garden City (NY), 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Wilton at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.
Westhill at New Milford, 6 p.m.
Girls Golf
Greenwich at Danbury, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, April 15
Baseball
Trumbull at Amity, 4 p.m.
Wilbur Cross at Darien, 4 p.m.
Softball
Staples at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Danbury at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4 p.m.
Norwalk at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Staples at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.
Bridgeport Central at Stamford, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Wilton at Darien, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Trumbull, 5:30 p.m.
Westhill at Ridgefield, 5:30PM
Thursday, April 16
Baseball
Brien McMahon at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Bristol Eastern at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Wilton at Norwalk, 4 p.m.
Westhill at Weston, 4:15 p.m.
Softball
Bridgeport Central at Platt Tech, 3:45 p.m.
Danbury at Trumbull, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Stamford at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Amity at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.
Darien at Wilton, 5 p.m.
Ridgefield at Greenwich, 5 p.m.
Shelton at Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.
New Canaan at Staples, 5:30 p.m.
Daniel Hand at Fairfield Ludlowe, 6 p.m.
Notre Dame Prep at Norwalk, 6:30 p.m.
Trumbull at Guilford, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Darien at Wilton, noon
Brookfield at Fairfield Warde, 1 p.m.
Greenwich at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Staples at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Westhill at Lauralton Hall, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Fairfield Ludlowe at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Danbury at Ridgefield, 3 p.m.
Greenwich at New Canaan, 3:15 p.m.
Friday, April 17
Baseball
New Canaan at Staples, 2 p.m.
Ridgefield at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.
Trumbull at Danbury, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Greenwich, 4:15 p.m.
Darien at Westhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Bridgeport Central at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.
Norwalk at Wilton, 4 p.m.
Stamford at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.
Westhill at Darien, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Ridgefield at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Stamford at Darien, 4 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Trumbull, 4:30 p.m.
Danbury at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.
Greenwich at Wilton, 4:30 p.m.
Staples at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.
Bridgeport Central at Fairfield Warde, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 18
Baseball
St. Joseph at Glastonbury, 10 a.m.
Stamford at Maloney, noon
Norwalk at Berlin, 1 p.m.
Southington at Immaculate, 1 p.m.
St. Bernard at Greenwich, 1 p.m.
Joel Barlow at Ridgefield, 2 p.m.
Softball
Brien McMahon at Hamden, 11 a.m.
Danbury at Nonnewaug, 11 a.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at St. Bernard, noon
Sheehan at St. Joseph, 1 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
White Plains (NY) at Stamford, 10:30 a.m.
Trumbull at Fairfield Warde, 11 a.m.
Brien McMahon at Fairfield Ludlowe, noon
Westhill at Weston, noon
Darien at Mamaroneck (NY), 1 p.m.
St. Joseph at Bishop Guertin (NH), 1 p.m.
Duxbury (MA) at Greenwich, 2 p.m.
Rye (NH) at Ridgefield, 6 p.m.
Yorktown (NY) at Wilton, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Nyack (NY) at Wilton, TBA
Fairfield Ludlowe at Brien McMahon, 10 a.m.
Norwalk at Danbury, 11 a.m.
Conard at Staples, noon
Fairfield Warde at Trumbull, noon
New Fairfield at Ridgefield, noon
White Plains (NY) at Stamford, noon