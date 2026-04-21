FCIAC Scoreboard and Schedule for April 20-25

Monday, April 20

Baseball

Staples 9, Brien McMahon 1

Danbury 4, Fairfield Ludlowe 3

St. Joseph 7, Greenwich 0

St. Joseph – 401 200 0 7 11 0

Greenwich – 000 000 0 0 2 1

Batteries: S – Gavin Rovinelli (W, 2-1) and Drew Traverso; G – Luke Langhorne (L), Jake Natale and Ryder Caruso.

S – Jake Rios had a double, two singles and scored two runs. Gavin Rovinelli threw a complete game shutout. Drew Traverso and H.T. Jones each hit a two-run single. Gavin Rovinelli connected on an RBI double. Jake Failla had a pair of singles.

G – Phillip Tarantino and Luke Wells each hit a single.

Norwalk 9, New Canaan 6

Ridgefield 9, Westhill 3

Trumbull 7, Fairfield Warde 6

Stamford 23, Bridgeport Central 0

Wilton 7, Darien 5

Softball

Trumbull 17, Daniel Hand 0

Staples 17, Brien McMahon 2 (5 innings)

McMahon 000 02 – 2 5 5

Staples 066 5x – 17 10 0

WP – Makayla Hein, Liv Schwartz (4)

LP – Aly Cassidy

Staples – Amanda Lessiing 3 for 3 4 RBI; Emilie Russell 2 for 4 (2B) 3 RBI; Liv Schwartz 2 for 4 (2B) 3 RBI, Makayla Hein ( HR ) 2 RBI

McMahon – Isabella Spagnuolo 2 for 3 (2B), Liza Powell 2 for 3

Danbury 4, Fairfield Ludlowe 2

St. Joseph 14, Greenwich 3

New Canaan 7, Norwalk 6 (9 innings)

Ridgefield 10, Westhill 5

Stamford 24, Bridgeport Central 1

Darien 6, Wilton 0

Darien: 6 Runs on 12 hits and 0 errors.

Vivian Knott pitched 7 innings, 18 strikeouts, 0 walks, 3 hits.

Emma Hamilton had 4 hits. Vivian Knott and Anne Franzese each had two hits.

Wilton: 0 runs on 3 hits 1 error.

Leianna Cross pitched 5 innings.

Emma Van Heyst, Sarah Viggiano and Carolina Bonita each had a hit.

Boys Volleyball

Danbury at Newtown, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Fairfield Warde, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Darien 198, Greenwich 200

At Griffith Harris

Darien: Molly Zengo 47, Shannon Dillon 49, Sofia Coppola 50, Payson England 52

Greenwich: Ellery Talbot 46, Ceci Swann 48, Ella Burchell 51, Catalina Arlia 55

New Canaan 207, Wilton 222

Played at CC of New Canaan Back Nine Par 36 NC: Lucy Lavigne 43, Sophie D’Elisa 53, Sophie Dunlap 54, Eloise Tuff 57, Clementine Bo 58 Wilton: Gabby Charhon 53, Justine Bonafide 55, Preethi Vijay 56, Fiona Lee 58, Parker Pettibone 61 Trumbull 191, St. Joseph 217 At Tashua Knolls,

Tuesday, April 21

Boys Lacrosse

St. Joseph at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Chaminade (NY), 5 p.m.

Westhill at Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.

St. John’s Prep at Staples, 5:30 p.m.

Greenwich at Fairfield Ludlowe, 6 p.m.

Norwalk at Trumbull, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Brien McMahon at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Stamford at Danbury, 4:30 p.m.

Nyack (NY) at New Canaan, 5:30 p.m.

Trumbull at Norwalk, 5:30 p.m.

Staples at Cheshire, 6 p.m.

Yorktown (NY) at Wilton, 6 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Brien McMahon at Danbury, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Darien, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.

Stamford at Staples, 4:30 p.m.

Trumbull at Wilton, 4:30 p.m.

Greenwich at Bridgeport Central, 6 p.m.

Girls Golf

Wilton at Greenwich, 3 p.m.

Warde at Danbury, 3 p.m.

Staples at Trumbull, 3:15 p.m.

Ridgefield at Weston, 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22

Baseball

Bridgeport Central at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Trumbull, 4 p.m.

Danbury at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at New Canaan, 4 p.m.

Stamford at Darien, 4 p.m.

Staples at Norwalk, 4 p.m.

Greenwich at Wilton, 4:15 p.m.

Ridgefield at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Darien at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.

Norwalk at Staples, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Trumbull at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

Westhill at Danbury, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:15 p.m.

Wilton at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Darien at Greenwich, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

Ludlowe at Staples, 3 p.m.

Danbury at St. Joseph, 3:10 p.m.

Thursday, April 23

Softball

Daniel Hand at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Darien at Greenwich, 5 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Westhill, 5:30 p.m.

Staples at Ridgefield, 6 p.m.

Wilton at New Canaan, 6:30 p.m.

Stamford at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Norwalk at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Staples, 4 p.m.

Stamford at Westhill, 4 p.m.

Danbury at Foran, 4:30 p.m.

New Canaan at Wilton, 6 p.m.

Shelton at Trumbull, 6 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Darien at Staples, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

Norwalk at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.

New Canaan at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Wilton at Danbury, 4:30 p.m.

Trumbull at Bridgeport Central, 6 p.m.

Girls Golf

Darien at Ridgefield, 3 p.m.

Warde at Staples, 3 p.m.

Ludlowe at St. Joseph, 3:10 p.m.

Trumbull at Wilton, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, April 24

Baseball

Greenwich at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.

St. Joseph at Darien, 4 p.m.

Stamford at Staples, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Westhill, 7 p.m.

Softball

Danbury at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.

Darien at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Staples at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Westhill at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:15p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at New Canaan, 6 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Shelton at Darien, 4:30 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Cheshire, 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 25

Baseball

Brien McMahon at Danbury, 11 a.m.

Ridgefield at Norwalk, 11 a.m.

Trumbull at Wilton, 11 a.m.

Softball

Norwalk at Ridgefield, 10 a.m.

Wilton at Trumbull, 11 a.m.

Boys Lacrosse

St. Joseph at Norwalk, 10 a.m.

Greenwich at Joel Barlow, noon

Trumbull at Stamford, noon

Ridgefield at Wantagh (N.Y.)l, 12:30 p.m.

Bethel at Westhill, 1 p.m.

Brunswick School at Darien, 1 p.m.

New Canaan at Iona Prep (N.Y.), 1 p.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Wilton, 2 p.m.

La Salle Academy at Staples, 3 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Brien McMahon at Joel Barlow, 10 a.m.

Darien at Bayport-Blue Point (NY), 10 a.m.

Newtown at Fairfield Ludlowe, 10 a.m.

John Jay-Crossriver (NY) at Greenwich, 10:30 a.m.

Danbury at Fairfield Warde, 11 a.m.

St. Joseph at St. Paul Catholic, 11 a.m.

Staples at Weston, 11:30 a.m.

Stamford at Trumbull, noon

Wilton at Northport High School, noon

Scarsdale Senior High School at Westhill, 1:30 p.m.

Ridgefield at Paul D Schreiber High School, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Massapequa High School, 6 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Brookfield at Norwalk, 10:30 a.m.

Amity at Staples, 11 a.m.

Brien McMahon at Fairfield Warde, 11 a.m.

St. Joseph at Westhill, 11 a.m.

Fairfield Ludlowe at Newtown, noon

Maloney at Stamford, noon