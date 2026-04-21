FCIAC Scoreboard and Schedule for April 20-25

Monday, April 20
Baseball
Staples 9, Brien McMahon 1
Danbury 4, Fairfield Ludlowe 3
St. Joseph 7, Greenwich 0
St. Joseph – 401 200 0 7 11 0
Greenwich – 000 000 0 0 2 1
Batteries: S – Gavin Rovinelli (W, 2-1) and Drew Traverso; G – Luke Langhorne (L), Jake Natale and Ryder Caruso.
S – Jake Rios had a double, two singles and scored two runs. Gavin Rovinelli threw a complete game shutout. Drew Traverso and H.T. Jones each hit a two-run single. Gavin Rovinelli connected on an RBI double. Jake Failla had a pair of singles.
G – Phillip Tarantino and Luke Wells each hit a single.
Norwalk 9, New Canaan 6
Ridgefield 9, Westhill 3
Trumbull 7, Fairfield Warde 6
Stamford 23, Bridgeport Central 0
Wilton 7, Darien 5
Softball
Trumbull 17, Daniel Hand 0
Staples 17, Brien McMahon 2 (5 innings)
McMahon 000 02 – 2 5 5
Staples 066 5x – 17 10 0
WP – Makayla Hein, Liv Schwartz (4)
LP – Aly Cassidy
Staples – Amanda Lessiing 3 for 3 4 RBI; Emilie Russell 2 for 4 (2B) 3 RBI; Liv Schwartz 2 for 4 (2B) 3 RBI, Makayla Hein ( HR ) 2 RBI
McMahon – Isabella Spagnuolo 2 for 3 (2B), Liza Powell 2 for 3
Danbury 4, Fairfield Ludlowe 2
St. Joseph 14, Greenwich 3
New Canaan 7, Norwalk 6 (9 innings)
Ridgefield 10, Westhill 5
Stamford 24, Bridgeport Central 1
Darien 6, Wilton 0
Darien: 6 Runs on 12 hits and 0 errors.
Vivian Knott pitched 7 innings, 18 strikeouts, 0 walks, 3 hits.
Emma Hamilton had 4 hits. Vivian Knott and Anne Franzese each had two hits.
Wilton: 0 runs on 3 hits 1 error.
Leianna Cross pitched 5 innings.
Emma Van Heyst, Sarah Viggiano and Carolina Bonita each had a hit.
Boys Volleyball
Danbury at Newtown, 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Darien 198, Greenwich 200
At Griffith Harris
Darien: Molly Zengo 47, Shannon Dillon 49, Sofia Coppola 50, Payson England 52
Greenwich: Ellery Talbot 46, Ceci Swann 48, Ella Burchell 51, Catalina Arlia 55
Played at CC of New Canaan Back Nine Par 36
NC: Lucy Lavigne 43, Sophie D’Elisa 53, Sophie Dunlap 54, Eloise Tuff 57, Clementine Bo 58
Wilton: Gabby Charhon 53, Justine Bonafide 55, Preethi Vijay 56, Fiona Lee 58, Parker Pettibone 61
Trumbull 191, St. Joseph 217
At Tashua Knolls,
Tuesday, April 21
Boys Lacrosse
St. Joseph at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Chaminade (NY), 5 p.m.
Westhill at Brien McMahon, 5 p.m.
St. John’s Prep at Staples, 5:30 p.m.
Greenwich at Fairfield Ludlowe, 6 p.m.
Norwalk at Trumbull, 6 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Brien McMahon at Westhill, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Stamford at Danbury, 4:30 p.m.
Nyack (NY) at New Canaan, 5:30 p.m.
Trumbull at Norwalk, 5:30 p.m.
Staples at Cheshire, 6 p.m.
Yorktown (NY) at Wilton, 6 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Brien McMahon at Danbury, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Darien, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.
Ridgefield at Norwalk, 4:30 p.m.
Stamford at Staples, 4:30 p.m.
Trumbull at Wilton, 4:30 p.m.
Greenwich at Bridgeport Central, 6 p.m.
Girls Golf
Wilton at Greenwich, 3 p.m.
Warde at Danbury, 3 p.m.
Staples at Trumbull, 3:15 p.m.
Ridgefield at Weston, 3:15 p.m.
Wednesday, April 22
Baseball
Bridgeport Central at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.
Brien McMahon at Trumbull, 4 p.m.
Danbury at Westhill, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at New Canaan, 4 p.m.
Stamford at Darien, 4 p.m.
Staples at Norwalk, 4 p.m.
Greenwich at Wilton, 4:15 p.m.
Ridgefield at St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Darien at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.
Norwalk at Staples, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.
Trumbull at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.
Westhill at Danbury, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:15 p.m.
Wilton at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Darien at Greenwich, 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
Ludlowe at Staples, 3 p.m.
Danbury at St. Joseph, 3:10 p.m.
Thursday, April 23
Softball
Daniel Hand at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Darien at Greenwich, 5 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Westhill, 5:30 p.m.
Staples at Ridgefield, 6 p.m.
Wilton at New Canaan, 6:30 p.m.
Stamford at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Norwalk at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Ridgefield at Staples, 4 p.m.
Stamford at Westhill, 4 p.m.
Danbury at Foran, 4:30 p.m.
New Canaan at Wilton, 6 p.m.
Shelton at Trumbull, 6 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Darien at Staples, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.
Norwalk at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Ridgefield at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at Westhill, 4:30 p.m.
New Canaan at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Wilton at Danbury, 4:30 p.m.
Trumbull at Bridgeport Central, 6 p.m.
Girls Golf
Darien at Ridgefield, 3 p.m.
Warde at Staples, 3 p.m.
Ludlowe at St. Joseph, 3:10 p.m.
Trumbull at Wilton, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, April 24
Baseball
Greenwich at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Fairfield Warde, 4 p.m.
St. Joseph at Darien, 4 p.m.
Stamford at Staples, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Westhill, 7 p.m.
Softball
Danbury at Brien McMahon, 4 p.m.
Darien at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Staples at Stamford, 4 p.m.
Westhill at Fairfield Ludlowe, 4:15p.m.
Bridgeport Central at Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.
Fairfield Warde at New Canaan, 6 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Shelton at Darien, 4:30 p.m.
Bridgeport Central at Cheshire, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 25
Baseball
Brien McMahon at Danbury, 11 a.m.
Ridgefield at Norwalk, 11 a.m.
Trumbull at Wilton, 11 a.m.
Softball
Norwalk at Ridgefield, 10 a.m.
Wilton at Trumbull, 11 a.m.
Boys Lacrosse
St. Joseph at Norwalk, 10 a.m.
Greenwich at Joel Barlow, noon
Trumbull at Stamford, noon
Ridgefield at Wantagh (N.Y.)l, 12:30 p.m.
Bethel at Westhill, 1 p.m.
Brunswick School at Darien, 1 p.m.
New Canaan at Iona Prep (N.Y.), 1 p.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Wilton, 2 p.m.
La Salle Academy at Staples, 3 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Brien McMahon at Joel Barlow, 10 a.m.
Darien at Bayport-Blue Point (NY), 10 a.m.
Newtown at Fairfield Ludlowe, 10 a.m.
John Jay-Crossriver (NY) at Greenwich, 10:30 a.m.
Danbury at Fairfield Warde, 11 a.m.
St. Joseph at St. Paul Catholic, 11 a.m.
Staples at Weston, 11:30 a.m.
Stamford at Trumbull, noon
Wilton at Northport High School, noon
Scarsdale Senior High School at Westhill, 1:30 p.m.
Ridgefield at Paul D Schreiber High School, 4 p.m.
New Canaan at Massapequa High School, 6 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Brookfield at Norwalk, 10:30 a.m.
Amity at Staples, 11 a.m.
Brien McMahon at Fairfield Warde, 11 a.m.
St. Joseph at Westhill, 11 a.m.
Fairfield Ludlowe at Newtown, noon
Maloney at Stamford, noon