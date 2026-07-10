FCIAC and Class LL champ Ludlowe, runner-up Greenwich lead conference in girls outdoor track and field season

Fairfield Ludlowe, led by a pair of terrific field events athletes in junior jumper Frieda Patzner and senior thrower Alexandra Lockwood, won FCIAC and state championship meets in the same season for the first time in school history with what was probably the school’s best girls’ outdoor track and field team ever.

Fairfield Ludlowe and Greenwich placed 1-2 in both the 2026 FCIAC Girls Outdoor Track and Field Championships and the 2026 Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class LL Girls Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Greenwich was the defending champion in both of those championship meets.

Some more achievements which highlighted the successful girls’ outdoor track and field 2026 season included Brien McMahon’s senior hurdler Gabriella Rivera and Greenwich’s sophomore sprinter Ella Barber joining the Ludlowe duo of Patzner and Lockwood as the four athletes who won two individual events at the FCIAC Championships, and Fairfield Warde’s senior distance runner Alexandra Morgan also had an excellent season.

Patzner and Lockwood combined to score 56 of Fairfield Ludlowe’s 128.5 points at the FCIAC Championships before they combined for 47.5 of Ludlowe’s 103 points at the CIAC Class LL state championship meet.

Most of the events at the FCIAC championship meet were completed May 23, a Saturday, before the rain forced the suspension of the rest of the meet with the competition in the high jump, javelin and pole vault still going on.

Patzner, Lockwood and the other remaining competitors returned to Danbury High School to finish the meet on May 26, the Tuesday after Memorial Day.

On that day Patzner and Lockwood both won their respective last events to secure Fairfield Ludlowe’s second conference crown in the last three years.

Fairfield Ludlowe’s score of 128.5 points was 17 points more than the runner-up Greenwich Cardinals, who had 28.5 points more than third-place Ridgefield’s 83 points.

New Canaan placed fourth with 70 points and was followed in the top 10 by Brien McMahon (57), Wilton (46), Staples (43), Trumbull (42), St Joseph (24.5) and Danbury (24).

Fairfield Ludlowe and Greenwich led a group of three FCIAC teams among the top four at the CIAC Class LL state championship meet, as Ridgefield placed fourth.

Ludlowe won with 103 points and Greenwich was runner-up with 74.5. Manchester (62) placed third and Ridgefield scored 51 points.

There were seven FCIAC teams which placed among the top 13 teams at the Class LL state championship meet as 24 total teams statewide scored points. Brien McMahon (27 points) and Staples (23) placed 10th and 11th respectively, and Danbury and Trumbull tied for 13th place with 21 points.

At the FCIAC Championships: Patzner was a Triple Crown jumper who scored 30 points and Lockwood scored 26 points with two wins and a third-place finish.

Patzner won the long jump (16 feet, 4 inches) and triple jump (34-9), and she was the only high jumper who soared over the bar, measured at 5 feet, 2 inches to secure her Triple Crown. Patzner tallied 23.5 points at the Class LL meet when she won the long jump (17-2), was runner-up in the triple jump (37-03.5) and tied for third in the high jump.

Lockwood won the javelin (109-2) and shot put (39-1) and placed third in the discus (111-4) at the conference championship meet and at the Class LL meet she scored her 24 points when she won the shot put (39-2½) and placed second in the discus and third in the javelin.

Olivia Wellen, Maya Patten, Emma Drought, Lily Sullivan and Sydney Dzilinski also scored valuable team points to help lead Fairfield Ludlowe to the school’s first state championship.

Wellen cleared 5-0 to place second in the high jump at both the FCIAC and Class LL championship meets.

Wellen, Patten, Emily Saunders and Ann Gilligan teamed up to place second in the 4×400 relay with a time of 4:03.79 after Patten placed third in the 400 (1:01.18) at the Class LL meet.

Drought was runner-up in the javelin at both the FCIAC and state Class LL (105-11) meets and she was among a trio of Fairfield Ludlowe pole vaulters who all cleared 9-6 to place among the top six at the Class LL state championships. Sullivan and Dzilinski placed third and fourth, respectively, and Drought was sixth.

Greenwich’s Ella and Riley Barber, Eliana Daplyn, Sophie Passalacqua, Nina Silver, Gemma Hardwick, and Margaret McCooe all either had victories or high placings in individual and relay events at the FCIAC and state Class LL championship meets.

Ella Barber won the two shortest races at the FCIAC Championships. Barber first won the 100-meter dash (12.54) and then she and her twin sister, Riley, placed 1-2 in the 200. Ella won with a 25.78 and Riley was just 0.26 of a second behind her with a 26.04. Ella Barber would later improve her times at the Class LL meet when she was runner-up in the 100 (12.12) and fourth in the 200 (25.38).

Daplyn was Greenwich’s other individual champion at the FCIAC Championships. She won the 400 in 59.19 while leading a 1-2-3 finish of Cardinals, with Hardwick placing second (59.68) and Silver third (1:00.52).

Those three later teamed up McCooe to win the 4×400 relay in 4:05.13 and complete the Greenwich sweep of all three relays at the FCIAC. They eventually lowered their time down to 3:58.67 when they placed fourth at the State Open.

Daplyn, Hardwick, Silver and McCooe were each on another FCIAC championship relay team and Hardwick was also the Class LL 400 runner-up.

Silver ran the leadoff leg and was followed by Rio Sato and the Barber twins on the winning 4×100 relay yrs, (48.99). The quartet of Orl Muir, Hardwick, McCooe and Daplyn won the 4×800 in 9:46.96 at the FCIAC Championships.

Passalacqua placed third in the 1,600 and 3,200 at the FCIAC meet before she placed third in the 3,200 (10:42.47) and fifth in the 1,600 at the Class LL meet. The sophomore broke through the 5-minute barrier in the 1,600 with a 4:57.09 when she placed fourth at the State Open.

Fairfield Warde’s Morgan was successful with peaking throughout with her postseason with her improving 1,600 times. Morgan won the 1,600-meter race in 5:04.82 and was runner-up in the 3,200 (11:03.32) at the FCIAC championship meet before she became the Class L state champion in the 1,600 (5:00.51) and 3,200 (10:55.84). A week later Morgan ran her fastest time of 4:58.66 in the 1,600 when she placed sixth at the State Open.

Brien McMahon’s Rivera also completed her career successfully with her improving times. She swept the two hurdles races at the FCIAC Championships – winning the 100 hurdles in 15.23 and the 300 hurdles in 45.8. Rivera then became the Class LL state champion in the 100 hurdles (14.89) before she lowered her time down to 14.56 at the State Open when she placed third.

Georgina Harrington, Gabrielle Savelli, Sienna de Kanter, Lauren Casey, and Kate Frangione all won postseason individual events or were members of winning relay teams to lead a New Canaan team which placed second at the Class L championship meet after placing fourth at the FCIAC meet.

Harrington won the 800-meter race with a clocking of 2:19.09 and was runner-up in the 1,600 (5:06.8) at the FCIAC Championships. The freshman phenom improved in her next two 800 races and ran the anchor leg on two state champion 4×800 relay teams. Harrington was the Class L 800 runner-up and at the State Open she placed fourth in the 800 (2:14.88).

Savelli, de Kanter, Casey and Harrington won 4×800 (9:21.24) at the Class L championship meet and one week later those same four girls ran 8.97 seconds faster with their winning time of 9:12.27 at the State Open.

At the Class L meet, de Kanter placed second behind Fairfield Warde’s Morgan in both the 1,600 (5:04.03) and 3,200 (10:58.94).

Frangione won the FCIAC pole vault championship as she and runner-up Lily Royce of McMahon and Wilton’s Melinda Pettit, who placed third, all cleared 11 feet. Royce vaulted a half foot higher when improved up to 11-6 while placing third at the State Open.

Elizabeth Campbell and Evangelina Bloechle each won championships and placed very high in throwing events to lead Ridgefield to third place at the FCIAC championships and then fourth place at the Class LL meet.

Campbell was the conference’s only individual champion at the State Open when she won the shot put with her best throw of 38-8¾. Campbell placed second in the shot put (37-11½) and discus (111-11) at the FCIAC Championships before she was the Class LL shot put runner-up.

Bloechle won the discus at the FCIAC (125-1) and state Class LL championship meets and placed third at the State Open.

Staples senior Sarah Bogdan was the only runner who broke through the 11-minute barrier won the FCIAC 3,200 with a 10:58.62.

Many athletes earned their All-FCIAC selections by either being champions or runner-up finishers in the individual events or by being members on winning and runner-up relay teams at the FCIAC championship meet.

The link to the 2026 All-FCIAC Girls Outdoor Track and Field Team is below, and below that link is a list of the team scores, and the times and distances of the top three finishers in all 18 events at the FCIAC Championships.

All FCIAC Girls’ Outdoor Track 2026

2026 FCIAC Girls Outdoor Track and Field Championships

TEAM SCORES: Fairfield Ludlowe 128.5; 2. Greenwich 111.5; 3. Ridgefield 83; 4. New Canaan 70; 5. Brien McMahon 57; 6. Wilton 46; 7. Staples 43; 8. Trumbull 42; 9. St. Joseph 24.5; 10. Danbury 24; 11. Fairfield Warde 21; 12. Darien 20.5; 13. Westhill 10; 14. (Tie) Bridgeport Central and Norwalk 8; 16. Stamford 5.

Events Results of Top 3 Finishers

100-meter dash – 1. Ella Barber, Greenwich, 12.54; 2. Ann Sara Luma, Brien McMahon, 12.74; 3. McKenzyi Bell Trumbull, 12.75.

100 hurdles – 1. Gabriella Rivera, Brien McMahon, 15.23; 2. Samaya Dawkins, Greenwich, 17.02; 3. Yuri Jackson, Norwalk, 17.06.

200 – 1. Ella Barber, Greenwich, 25.78; 2. Riley Barber, Greenwich, 26.04; 3. Lucy Warren, St. Joseph, 26.3.

300 hurdles – 1. Gabriella Rivera, Brien McMahon, 45.8; 2. Olivia Edwards, Wilton, 45.9; 3. Ann Sara Luma, Brien McMahon, 48.85.

400 – 1. Eliana Daplyn, Greenwich, 59.19; 2. Gemma Hardwick, Greenwich, 59.68; 3. Nina Silver, Greenwich, 1:00.52.

800 – 1. Georgina Harrrington, New Canaan, 2:19.09; 2. Samantha Russo, Trumbull, 2:19.87; 3. Erin Byrne, Ridgefield, 2:23.43.

1,600 – 1. Alexandra Morgan, Fairfield Warde, 5:04.82; 2. Georgina Harrington, New Canaan, 5:06.8; 3. Sophie Passalacqua, Greenwich, 5:08.88.

3,200 – 1. Sarah Bogdan, Staples, 10:58.62; 2. Alexandra Morgan, Fairfield Warde, 11:03.32; 3. Sophie Passalacqua, Greenwich, 11:05.64.

4×100 relay – 1. Greenwich (Nina Silver, Rio Sato, Riley Barber, Ella Barber) 48.99; 2. Ridgefield 50.18; 3. Fairfield Ludlowe 50.63.

4×400 relay – 1. Greenwich (Nina Silver, Gemma Hardwick, Margaret McCooe, Eliana Daplyn) 4:05.13; 2. Fairfield Ludlowe 4:07.31; 3. New Canaan 4:15.99.

4×800 relay – 1. Greenwich (Orla Muir, Gemma Hardwick, Margaret McCooe, Eliana Daplyn) 9:46.08; 2. New Canaan 9:50.96; 3. Trumbull 9:53.46.

Shot Put – 1. Alexandra Lockwood, Fairfield Ludlowe, 39-1; 2. Elizabeth Campbell, Ridgefield, 37-11½; 3. Rachel O’Brien, Trumbull, 34-5¼.

Discus – 1. Evangelina Bloechle, Ridgefield, 125-1; 2. Elizabeth Campbell, Ridgefield, 111-11; 3. Alexandra Lockwood, Fairfield Ludlowe, 111-04.

Javelin – 1. Alexandra Lockwood, Fairfield Ludlowe, 109-2; 2. Emma Drought, Fairfield Ludlowe, 104-1; 3. Victoria Jankowski, Wilton, 102-8.

Long Jump – 1. Frieda Patzner, Fairfield Ludlowe, 16-4; 2. Annie Higgins, Darien, 16-0; 3. Milana Hutchins, New Canaan, 15-8.

Triple Jump – 1. Frieda Patzner, Fairfield Ludlowe, 34-9; 2. Manar Abis, Staples, 33-5; 3. Timoya Lewis, Danbury, 32-9.

High Jump – 1. Frieda Patzner, Fairfield Ludlowe, 5-2; 2. Olivia Wellen, Fairfield Ludlowe, 5-0; 3. Jaelyn Martinez, Brien McMahon, 5-0.

Pole Vault – 1. Kate Frangione, New Canaan, 11-0; 2. Lily Royce, Brien McMahon, 11-0; 3. Melinda Pettit, Wilton, 11-0.