LocalLive partners with FCIAC to stream high school sports; New Canaan-St. Joe’s football leads off

STAMFORD, CT — With the dramatic increase of live streaming of major national and international sports of all kinds, it’s only natural that the technology would find its way to the grassroots level and extend live-event access to high school and youth sports. Tech startup LocalLive of Stamford, CT, is poised to lead this new wave of the digital content revolution, and today announced the launch of Fairfield.LIVE in collaboration with the Fairfield County Interscholastic Athletic Association (FCIAC).

“We’ve been working with Greenwich High School for the past year and got a good taste of the high caliber of FCIAC sports,” said Nelson Santos, CEO and founder LocalLive. “It’s a great league, and we’re excited to partner on a larger scale starting with this fall’s football season.”

LocalLive’s FCIAC coverage will begin with the New Canaan vs. St. Joseph football game at 1:30 p.m. Sat., Sept. 8.

• Click here to visit LocalLive’s FCIAC page

LocalLive and the FCIAC are currently working on a “Game of The Week” schedule for the football season, and will also expand coverage to include other fall sports. Fairfield.LIVE will also stream the major semi-finals and finals this year. Both parties expect 176-240 events to be produced per year for the next 3 years.

“The FCIAC is very pleased to announce its partnership with LocalLive to live stream FCIAC games and events this coming school year,” said Dave Schulz, Commissioner of the FCIAC. “I visited their studio in Stamford this month and was very impressed with their organization along with the quality of their streaming. They will have the ability to cover multiple sites on the same night which will add to the extent of our coverage. We are looking forward to a great working relationship!”

Each school in the league will have the option to install cameras at multiple venues at their school, and through their own website and the Fairfield.LIVE portal, stream games and events on a daily basis throughout the school year. LocalLive’s state of the art technology provides consistent, high-quality video of every game on field and in gyms where cameras are installed. It also provides a good tool for equal coverage of boys and girls sports in all three seasons.

“The FCIAC games of the week and playoffs will be offered to the public free of charge,” said Santos. “Each school in the league that participates have the flexibility to either charge subscriptions to their parents and community, or subsidize through sponsorship sales.”