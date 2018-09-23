Meet The Captains: Gabriel Baltierra, Staples Boys Soccer

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Gabriel Baltierra, Staples

School Year: Senior

Sport: Boys Soccer Team

Position:Right back/ center back

Other sports/teams: Everton America NPL soccer team

Extracurricular Activities: Volunteer for the charity organization builders beyond borders and works with the church youth group.

Head Coach Dan Woog: “Gabe is our louder captain. He leads by example, is all in with our team and program, and really gets our guys going.”