Meet The Captains: Grace Keefe, Danbury Field Hockey

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Grace Keefe, Danbury

School Year: Sophomore

Sport: Field Hockey

Position: Center Midfield

Other sports: Lacrosse, HTC Field Hockey Club (outdoor and indoor field hockey)

Extracurricular Activities: Role Model Mentors

Head Coach Denise Brough: “Technically proficient player who makes everyone around her better. A midfielder who distributes the ball extremely well; possesses exemplary stick skills”