Meet The Captains: Nora Ahern, Danbury Field Hockey

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.
Congratulations to all of our fall captains!
Nora Ahern, Danbury
School Year: Senior
Sport: Field Hockey
Position: Right Forward
Other sports: Irish dance
Head Coach Denise Brough: “Vastly improved player from last year – will play an integral role in the success of our offensive unit – hard worker who is extremely quick.”