Meet The Captains: Jaymee Alfonso, Danbury Field Hockey

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Jaymee Alfonso, Danbury

School Year: Senior

Sport: Field Hockey

Position: Link/Forward

Other sports you play: Danbury High School Lacrosse and Yellow Jackets North Lacrosse

Extracurricular Activities: Secretary of National Honor Society, Key Club, Medical Careers Club, Work

Head Coach Denise Brough: “Excellent athlete- primary sport is lacrosse, but is able to utilize those skills in the sport of field hockey – possesses great off-ball movement.”