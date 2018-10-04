Meet The Captains: Nick Ambrose, Staples Boys Soccer

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Nick Ambrose, Staples

School Year: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Position: Defense/Midfield

Other sports: Black belt in taekwondo, play club soccer for Westport Elite FC, former player for Shoreline FC, Everton America, NJSA

Extracurricular Activities: 2-year tutor for Top Hat Tutors

Head Coach Dan Woog: “Nick is a quiet but important force for us. He gets the job done, no matter what it is, with skill and pride.”