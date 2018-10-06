Meet The Captains: Samantha Sias, Greenwich Girls Soccer

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Samantha Sias, Greenwich

School Year: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Position: Wing Back

Other sports: Beachside Soccer Club

Extracurricular Activities: Western Regional Choir, Neighbor to Neighbor Club, Teacher’s assistant (volunteer), NHS – Stand by Me tutoring program

Head coach Simon Rumbold: “Right sided midfield/defender who’s energy is a big spark for the team. Capable of affecting the game going both ways with strong defensive plays and quality when attacking and getting balls into the box.”