FCIAC Cross Country Results for Week Five and Updated Standings

The FCIAC championship meet will be held on Wed., Oct. 17, at New Canaan’s Waveny Park. The event begins with freshman races at 2:15 p.m. The boys varsity 5K is scheduled for 2:50 p.m., and the girls varsity 4K is schedule for 3:20 p.m.
• Updated Boys Cross Country Standings
• Updated Girls Cross Country Standings
Dual Meet at Ridgefield HS
Boys Team Scores: Trumbull 48, Ridgefield 53, Ludlowe 60, New Canaan 62
Individual Results (4K Course)
1 – Andrew Malling (NC), 12:58.80
2 – Tejas Kulkarni (T), 13:28.50
3 – Allessandro Malagoli (NC), 13:32.50
4 – Ethan Lovallo (FL), 13:33.10
5 – Samuel Sweeney (FL), 13:33.80
6 – Joseph Gregory (T), 13:34.40
7 – Ryan Crist (RF), 13:40.90
8 – Chaz DellaCorte (RF), 13:42.20
9 – Owen Hopgood (T), 13:45.40
10 – Josh Schaffer (FL), 13:53.10
• Click here for more results
Girls Team Scores: Ridgefield 36, Trumbull 39, New Canaan 67, Ludlowe 82
Individual Results (4K Course)
1 – Gabriella Viggiano (RF), 14:58.90
2 – Tess Pisanelli (RF), 14:59.30
3 – Alessandra Zaffina (T), 15:25.60
4 – Jordan Stein (FL), 15:36.20
5 – Kali Holden (T), 15:39.40
6 – Elaina Tiller (NC), 15:41.30
7 – Calyn Carbone (T), 15:44.80
8 – Sophie Curcio (NC), 15:45.80
9 – Rory McGrath (RF), 15:56.90
10 – Katherine Langis (RF), 16:00.00
• Click here for more results
Dual Meet at Staples HS
Boys Team Scores: Staples 15, Darien 55, Norwalk 78, St. Joseph 113
Individual Results (5K Course)
1 – Nicholas Taubenheim (S), 17:29
2 – Teddy O’Kane (S), 17:30
3 – Morgan Fierro (S), 17:42
4 – Luke Lorenz (S), 17:43
5 – Andrew Zuckerman (S), 17:44
6 – Henry Haas (S), 17:45
7 – Mayo Smith (S), 17:46
8 – Lucas Madariaga (D), 17:50
9 – Jaden Little (S), 18:03
10 – Matthew Demeter (S), 18:29
• Click here for more results
Girls Team Scores: Staples 24, Darien 33, St. Joseph 85
Individual Results (4.4K Course)
1 – Mairead Clas (D), 17:31
2 – Tori Greenberg (S), 18:19
3 – Penn Boucher (D), 18:46
4 – Zarah Ahmad (S), 18:51
5 – Elysse McCambley (S), 18:53
6 – Tatum Havermann (S), 18:55
7 – Nicole Holmes (S), 18:59
8 – Sophie Hill (D), 19:10
9 – Abigail Carter (S), 19:20
10 – Emily Dimonekas (D), 19:32
• Click here for more results
Dual Meet at Greenwich Point
Boys Team Scores: Greenwich 18, Wilton 48, Stamford 76, Trinity 118
Individual Results (3 Mile Course)
1 – Alexander Kosyakov (G), 17:18
2 – Aidan Buck (G), 17:27
3 – Davis Cote (W), 17:31
4 – Akash Molekudy (G), 17:32
5 – Alexander Bein (G), 17:32.10
6 – Stephen Burke (G), 17:35
7 – Ashton Williams (S), 17:59
8 – Akshay Molekudy (G), 18:05
9 – Flynn Crowther (W), 18:17
10 – Andrew O’Donnell (G), 18:30
• Click here for more results
Girls Team Scores: Greenwich 16, Wilton 48, Stamford 71
Individual Results (3 Mile Course)
1 – Mari Noble (G), 19:21
2 – Caroline Webb (G), 20:21
3 – Zoe Harris (G), 20:45
4 – Lauren O’Donnell (G), 20:46
5 – Emily Welch (W), 20:47
6 – Hunter Kemp (G), 20:47.10
7 – Peyton Gildersleeve (W), 21:09
8 – Ivy Zingone (S), 21:23
9 – Juliette Lipson (S), 21:24
10 – Kaitlyn Lisjak (G), 21:31
Dual Meet at Tarrywile Park, Danbury
Boys Team Scores: Fairfield-Warde 27, Danbury 28; Danbury 17, Westhill 46; Fairfield-Warde 18, Westhill 45
Individual Results (4K Course)
1 – Malcolm Going (D), 13:50.47
2 – Dylan Pomer (FW), 13:52.09
3 – Jack Watson (D), 14:03.77
4 – Noah Igram (FW), 14:06.25
5 – Aidan Byrne (D), 14:09.28
6 – Colin McLaughlin (WH), 14:11.31
7 – Gregory Vogt (FW), 14:13.59
8 – Austin Hutchens (FW), 14:16.09
9 – Jeremy Garskof (FW), 14:19.00
10 – Dylan Rosemark (D), 14:21.91
• Click here for more results
Girls Team Scores: Danbury 15, Warde 50
Individual Results (4K Course)
1 – Lauren Moore (D), 16:42.39
2 – Cassandra Sturdevant (D), 17:09.53
3 – Meilee Kry (D), 17:17.61
4 – Alexandra Chakar (D), 17:18.31
5 – Valerie Fox (D), 17:25.06
6 – Sarah Johnson (D), 17:31.31
7 – Vivian Mendez (D), 17:37.95
8 – Abigail Hart (FW), 18:00.93
9 – Daniella Grullon-Pena (D), 18:01.87
10 – Emily Vogt (FW), 18:07.96