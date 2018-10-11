FCIAC Cross Country Results for Week Five and Updated Standings

The FCIAC championship meet will be held on Wed., Oct. 17, at New Canaan’s Waveny Park. The event begins with freshman races at 2:15 p.m. The boys varsity 5K is scheduled for 2:50 p.m., and the girls varsity 4K is schedule for 3:20 p.m.

Dual Meet at Ridgefield HS

Boys Team Scores: Trumbull 48, Ridgefield 53, Ludlowe 60, New Canaan 62

Individual Results (4K Course)

1 – Andrew Malling (NC), 12:58.80

2 – Tejas Kulkarni (T), 13:28.50

3 – Allessandro Malagoli (NC), 13:32.50

4 – Ethan Lovallo (FL), 13:33.10

5 – Samuel Sweeney (FL), 13:33.80

6 – Joseph Gregory (T), 13:34.40

7 – Ryan Crist (RF), 13:40.90

8 – Chaz DellaCorte (RF), 13:42.20

9 – Owen Hopgood (T), 13:45.40

10 – Josh Schaffer (FL), 13:53.10

Girls Team Scores: Ridgefield 36, Trumbull 39, New Canaan 67, Ludlowe 82

Individual Results (4K Course)

1 – Gabriella Viggiano (RF), 14:58.90

2 – Tess Pisanelli (RF), 14:59.30

3 – Alessandra Zaffina (T), 15:25.60

4 – Jordan Stein (FL), 15:36.20

5 – Kali Holden (T), 15:39.40

6 – Elaina Tiller (NC), 15:41.30

7 – Calyn Carbone (T), 15:44.80

8 – Sophie Curcio (NC), 15:45.80

9 – Rory McGrath (RF), 15:56.90

10 – Katherine Langis (RF), 16:00.00

Dual Meet at Staples HS

Boys Team Scores: Staples 15, Darien 55, Norwalk 78, St. Joseph 113

Individual Results (5K Course)

1 – Nicholas Taubenheim (S), 17:29

2 – Teddy O’Kane (S), 17:30

3 – Morgan Fierro (S), 17:42

4 – Luke Lorenz (S), 17:43

5 – Andrew Zuckerman (S), 17:44

6 – Henry Haas (S), 17:45

7 – Mayo Smith (S), 17:46

8 – Lucas Madariaga (D), 17:50

9 – Jaden Little (S), 18:03

10 – Matthew Demeter (S), 18:29

Girls Team Scores: Staples 24, Darien 33, St. Joseph 85

Individual Results (4.4K Course)

1 – Mairead Clas (D), 17:31

2 – Tori Greenberg (S), 18:19

3 – Penn Boucher (D), 18:46

4 – Zarah Ahmad (S), 18:51

5 – Elysse McCambley (S), 18:53

6 – Tatum Havermann (S), 18:55

7 – Nicole Holmes (S), 18:59

8 – Sophie Hill (D), 19:10

9 – Abigail Carter (S), 19:20

10 – Emily Dimonekas (D), 19:32

Dual Meet at Greenwich Point

Boys Team Scores: Greenwich 18, Wilton 48, Stamford 76, Trinity 118

Individual Results (3 Mile Course)

1 – Alexander Kosyakov (G), 17:18

2 – Aidan Buck (G), 17:27

3 – Davis Cote (W), 17:31

4 – Akash Molekudy (G), 17:32

5 – Alexander Bein (G), 17:32.10

6 – Stephen Burke (G), 17:35

7 – Ashton Williams (S), 17:59

8 – Akshay Molekudy (G), 18:05

9 – Flynn Crowther (W), 18:17

10 – Andrew O’Donnell (G), 18:30

Girls Team Scores: Greenwich 16, Wilton 48, Stamford 71

Individual Results (3 Mile Course)

1 – Mari Noble (G), 19:21

2 – Caroline Webb (G), 20:21

3 – Zoe Harris (G), 20:45

4 – Lauren O’Donnell (G), 20:46

5 – Emily Welch (W), 20:47

6 – Hunter Kemp (G), 20:47.10

7 – Peyton Gildersleeve (W), 21:09

8 – Ivy Zingone (S), 21:23

9 – Juliette Lipson (S), 21:24

10 – Kaitlyn Lisjak (G), 21:31

Dual Meet at Tarrywile Park, Danbury

Boys Team Scores: Fairfield-Warde 27, Danbury 28; Danbury 17, Westhill 46; Fairfield-Warde 18, Westhill 45

Individual Results (4K Course)

1 – Malcolm Going (D), 13:50.47

2 – Dylan Pomer (FW), 13:52.09

3 – Jack Watson (D), 14:03.77

4 – Noah Igram (FW), 14:06.25

5 – Aidan Byrne (D), 14:09.28

6 – Colin McLaughlin (WH), 14:11.31

7 – Gregory Vogt (FW), 14:13.59

8 – Austin Hutchens (FW), 14:16.09

9 – Jeremy Garskof (FW), 14:19.00

10 – Dylan Rosemark (D), 14:21.91

Girls Team Scores: Danbury 15, Warde 50

Individual Results (4K Course)

1 – Lauren Moore (D), 16:42.39

2 – Cassandra Sturdevant (D), 17:09.53

3 – Meilee Kry (D), 17:17.61

4 – Alexandra Chakar (D), 17:18.31

5 – Valerie Fox (D), 17:25.06

6 – Sarah Johnson (D), 17:31.31

7 – Vivian Mendez (D), 17:37.95

8 – Abigail Hart (FW), 18:00.93

9 – Daniella Grullon-Pena (D), 18:01.87

10 – Emily Vogt (FW), 18:07.96