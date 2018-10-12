Ridgefield, St. Joe’s and Staples top girls soccer polls; Danbury, Norwalk in boys top 10

Three FCIAC girls’ soccer teams remained ranked first-through-third in the top three spots while a pair of conference boys’ soccer teams are ranked among the top 10 in the most recent state high school Class LL-L polls voted on by coaches.

Ridgefield received all four first-place votes to stay No. 1 in the Week 5 girls’ soccer state coaches poll which was released Oct. 8.

Ridgefield, Staples and St. Joseph all remained in their same positions ranked first, second and third, respectively

Ridgefield is the defending state Class LL champion and St. Joseph is the defending state Class L champion.

Ridgefield and St. Joseph both have 10-0-1 records and will square off at 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 15, at SJHS. Staples is 9-0-3 after playing to a scoreless tie with Ridgefield on Tuesday.

Glastonbury (8-0-1) is ranked fourth and followed by Suffield (8-0-1) and Shelton (9-0-1).

Mercy and Southington tied for seventh with 11 voting points apiece and Tolland is ninth.

Trumbull (7-3-0) is No. 10 as the fourth FCIAC team among the top 10.

The FCIAC had five teams among the top 11 in polling points received as Darien (8-3-1) is the first of the four teams in the “also receiving votes” category.

The Week 5 boys’ soccer state coaches poll was also released Oct. 8.

Fairfield Prep received 10 of the 13 first-place votes to remain No. 1 while Xavier received the other three first-place votes and is ranked second, moving up one spot from the previous poll. Prep has an 11-0 record and Xavier, which tied Daniel Hand 2-2 on Tuesday.

South Windsor (9-1), tied for fifth in the previous poll, moved up to No. 3 and was followed by Hall (9-1), Daniel Hand (7-1-2), Cheshire (7-0-2) and seventh-ranked Weston (9-1).

The two FCIAC teams in this week’s top 10 were not among the top 10 in the previous poll but Danbury (7-0-5) and Norwalk (6-2-2) are now ranked eighth and 10th, respectively.

Farmington (7-2-1) dropped down five spots to No. 9 after being ranked fourth in the previous poll.

Also from the FCIAC, Trumbull (7-13) was tied for the 11th most points while Greenwich (6-1-4) received the 13th most points.