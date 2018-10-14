Meet The Captains: Brenda Garcia, Norwalk Girls Soccer

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Brenda Garcia, Norwalk

School Year: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Position: Center Midfield

Other sports: Norwalk Softball, Team CT (softball travel team)

Extracurricular Activities: FBLA Club, Italian Club, BROWN Club, mentor of Link Crew, Volunteer at Elementary Summer School Academy and NHS Campus Cleanup

Head Coach Mike Surace: “Brenda is a great competitor. She leads by example and plays with so much heart, leaving everything on the field. She’s always willing to step up whenever the team needs her, and she is definitely an example for the underclassmen to model.”