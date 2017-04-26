Boys Lacrosse: New Canaan vs. Staples, live on HAN today at 5:30

The New Canaan Rams and Staples Wreckers are in the midst of a stretch against top opponents, and tonight, they’ll go head-to-head in a key FCIAC boys lacrosse battle in Westport and you can watch the game live on the HAN Network.

The game is set for 5:30 and the broadcast will begin approximately 10 minutes before the game.

Coverage can be seen at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites. Games will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch them on the HAN Network mobile app.

The game will also be available on demand following its conclusion.

Today’s game features two of the top seven teams in the latest GameTimeCT poll: No. 2 New Canaan (5-3 overall, 4-0 FCIAC), and No. 7 Staples (6-2, 3-2).

New Canaan has won three in a row since a 7-5 loss to Brunswick and picked up its biggest win since opening day when it topped No. 6 Fairfield Prep, 12-10, on Saturday. The Rams also have a win over No. 3 Wilton, 9-8, and all three of their losses have come against teams ranked in the top 15 nationally.

The Rams will host rival Darien, the state’s top-ranked team, at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, in another game which will be carried live by the HAN Network.

Staples has won two straight over Fox Lane 13-8, and Trumbull 12-5, since a narrow 7-6 loss to Greenwich last Tuesday. The Wreckers will face Ridgefield on Saturday before taking on Darien next Tuesday, May 2.

New Canaan won last year’s meeting with Staples, 7-4, at Dunning Field.

Here’s the upcoming broadcast schedule:

Wednesday, April 26 – Boys Lacrosse: New Canaan at Staples, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 28 – Boys Volleyball: Ridgefield at Darien, 4 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 – Girls and Boys Lacrosse Doubleheader: Darien at New Canaan, 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.