Super Saturday: Watch New Canaan vs. Darien girls and boys lacrosse twinbill on HAN

The Darien-New Canaan rivalry will take center stage on Saturday, as Dunning Field plays host to lacrosse doubleheader and you can catch all the action live on the HAN Network.

The girls lacrosse teams will clash at 1:30 p.m., with the boys teams set to battle at 4:30. The HAN Network will be on the air approximately 10 minutes before the start of each game.

The games can be seen at FCIAC.net and the HAN Network’s website, as well as on all of the Network’s affiliate sites. Games will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch them on the HAN Network mobile app.

Both games will be available on demand following their conclusions.

Saturday’s action features rematches of both of last year’s FCIAC finals, which were won by the Darien Blue Wave.

The New Canaan and Darien girls lacrosse teams are both unbeaten in FCIAC play and have not lost to a Connecticut team this spring.

New Canaan (7-2 overall, 6-0 FCIAC) split its first four games before going on a five-game winning streak. That run has included a 15-11 win over perennial FCIAC contender Wilton, and a 9-8 victory over Northport, N.Y., last weekend.

Darien (7-3 overall, 5-0 FCIAC) had its biggest victory back on opening day when it thrashed Yorktown, 20-4. The Wave has had three losses against tough out-of-state teams, falling to Ridgewood, NJ, 10-8; Garden City, N.Y., 17-11; and Manhassett, NY, 14-11, in its last game on Wednesday.

The Darien Blue Wave boys have dominated Connecticut lacrosse with 39 straight victories, and have won FCIAC and state championships in each of the past three years.

Darien (8-0 overall, 5-0 FCIAC) has won its last three meetings with the Rams, including a 9-5 decision in the FCIAC final last season.

The last time New Canaan beat Darien was the last time the Blue Wave played at Dunning Field, as the Rams won a 9-8 game two years ago.

The Wave’s list of victories this year is impressive, as they’ve beaten Yorktown 20-4, Niskayuna 17-9, and Manhassett 12-8, as well as FCIAC contender Wilton, 11-4.

New Canaan (6-3 overall, 5-0 FCIAC) is coming off a dramatic win over Staples on Wednesday, as the Rams rallied from a 10-5 third-quarter deficit and won in double overtime, 15-14, in a game carried by the HAN Network.

The Rams’ schedule has also been strong, and their three losses are to McDonogh, Md, 13-8; Cold Spring Harbor 12-9; and Brunswick 7-5 — all teams which are ranked in the top 15 nationally.