FCIAC girls lacrosse playoff match-ups set; quarterfinals begin Thurs.

The Darien Blue Wave and New Canaan Rams lead a strong field of eight teams into the FCIAC girls lacrosse tournament, which will get underway with a pair of games on Thursday.

Below are the match-ups for the quarterfinals. New Canaan and Ridgefield are holding their proms on Friday night, so their games were moved up one day.

Times are set for 4 p.m. Check back on FCIAC.net for all schedule changes.

FCIAC Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 18

No. 7 Warde (6-4) at No. 2 New Canaan (10-1), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Ridgefield (6-4) at No. 3 Greenwich (9-1), 4 p.m.

Friday, May 19

No. 8 Trumbull or Ludlowe (4-6) at No. 1 Darien (11-0), 4 p.m.

No. 5 Staples (7-3) at No. 4 Wilton (7-3), 4 p.m.

Note: Records shown are official FCIAC games. Not all games played between league teams were part of the official league schedule.

Monday, May 22

FCIAC Semifinals at Norwalk HS, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

FCIAC Championship at Norwalk HS, 7 p.m.

The eighth and final seed will not be determined until Thursday, when the Brien McMahon-Danbury regular-season game is played and bonus points are awarded.

The result of that game is needed to break a tie between Ludlowe and Trumbull in the power point standings, If Brien McMahon wins, Ludlowe will be the No. 8 seed. If Danbury wins, Trumbull will be the No. 8 seed based on tiebreakers.

Defending league champion Darien finished the season with a league record off 11-0, with New Canaan next at 10-1. The Rams’ lone blemish was a double-overtime loss to Darien at Dunning Field.

Greenwich, which also had just one loss and finished 9-1, and Wilton, which is 7-3 in league play, also earned quarterfinal home games.

The eight playoff teams are determined using a power point system. Teams are awarded 100 points for each official league victory, and 10 bonus points for every league win that opponent has.

While the power point system was used to determine qualifiers, it was not used to determine final seedings.