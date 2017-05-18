Darien leads strong field of eight into FCIAC boys lacrosse playoffs

The Darien Blue Wave went through another regular season undefeated and will now put its perfection on the line when the FCIAC tournament gets underway with the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Darien, the No. 1 seed, along with No. 2 Greenwich, No. 3 Ridgefield, and No. 4 New Canaan will host the opening-round games, before the tournament shifts to a neutral field at Brien McMahon High School for next week’s semifinals and final.

The quarterfinal schedule is below. Check back on FCIAC.net for all schedule updates.

The records shown for each team are overall and official FCIAC games. Not all games played between league teams were part of the official league schedule.

FCIAC Quarterfinals, Saturday, May 20

No. 8 Ludlowe (8-8, 6-5) at No. 1 Darien (16-0, 11-0), 11 a.m.

No. 7 Trumbull (11-5, 7-4) at No. 2 Greenwich (11-5, 10-1), 11 a.m.

No. 5 Wilton (12-4, 9-2) at No. 4 New Canaan (11-5, 9-2), 4 p.m.

No. 6 Staples (10-6, 7-4) at No. 3 Ridgefield (13-3, 9-2), 2 p.m.

FCIAC Semifinals at Brien McMahon HS, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Thursday, May 25

FCIAC Championship at Brien McMahon HS, 7 p.m.

The eight playoff teams were determined using a power point system. Teams are awarded 100 points for each official league victory, and 10 bonus points for every league win that opponent has.

While the power point system was used to determine qualifiers, it was not used to determine final seedings.

Once the top eight teams were established, the eight coaches of those teams voted on the seedings. Teams were ranked one through seven, with one best being and seven being worst.

Coaches could not include their own team in their ranking.

Darien had the lowest point total and was seeded first, Greenwich was second lowest and was seeded and second, and so on to Ludlowe in eighth place.