FCIAC Hall of Fame Spotlight: Mike King

The FCIAC will be inducting six new members into its Hall of Fame this year, and the Class of 2017 will be honored at the league’s year-ending banquet this week.

The banquet and awards program will begin at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, June 15, at the Norwalk Inn. Tickets may be purchased from schools’ athletic directors or by contacting Pat Spinola at 203-856-7864

This year’s Hall of Fame class includes inductees from seven schools and six towns: Rick Osvick, Barry McLeod, Mike King, Al Malizia, Rob Murray, and Marj Trifine.

Biographies of each Hall of Famer will appear on the FCIAC’s website during the next several days.

Mike King, FCIAC Hall of Fame Class of 2017

Former president of the FCIAC and the athletic director at Trumbull High School, Mike King clearly has a love of sports.

Since 1993, he has been involved in coaching basketball and soccer, which he began in 1997. At Westhill High, King served as the head girls’ soccer coach for two years, and was the head girls’ basketball coach starting in 1998.

Under his leadership, the Westhill girls’ basketball program amassed a record of 191-148 losses, and had a four-year streak of appearing in the FCIAC finals from 2005-2008.

Outside of his high school coaching responsibilities, King has participated in a variety of summer camps related to basketball and sports. He has also been a dedicated member of the FCIAC, serving on the Executive Board, the Board of Directors, and as chairperson for girls’ basketball.