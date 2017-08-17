FCIAC
Former Trumbull football stars square off in NFL preseason tonight

Posted by Dave Stewart on August 17, 2017

Former Trumbull football teammates Don Cherry and Zach Voytek will be on opposite sides of the field tonight as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Buffalo Bills at 7 p.m. in an NFL preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field.

Cherry wears No. 48 and plays linebacker for Philadelphia, and Voytek wears No. 68 and plays guard for the Buffalo Bills.

A two-time All-American with the Villanova Wildcats, Cherry (6-foot-2, 240 pounds) signed a rookie free agent contract with a Eagles in 2016. In 46 games at Villanova, he racked up 331 tackles, 46.5 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, according to his bio on the Eagles’ website.

Voytek (6-foot-5, 305 pounds) was a Div. II All-American at the University of New Haven, and was also named the Northeast-10 Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior. He was signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent this spring.

Both players are members of the Trumbull High School Class of 2011, and helped the Eagles finish as the runners-up in both the FCIAC and the Class LL Tournament during the fall of 2010.

Don Cherry in his Villanova Wildcats days. — Villanova Athletics photo

