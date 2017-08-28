HAN’s 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: New Canaan Rams

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the fall season.
The tour’s fourth day featured visits to the Wilton and New Canaan High Schools on Friday, Aug. 25.
The ninth stop on the fall tour was New Canaan High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Rams’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.
Rams’ boys soccer captains Grant Carlson, Stephen Curiale, Kent Williams and Wes Farley.
Rams’ girls swimming and diving captains Annie Farley, Elizabeth Gehnrich, Karlie Bucci, Lizzy Colwell and Caroline Sweeney.
New Canaan’s field hockey captains Sierra Smith, Sophie Wood and Elizabeth McCarthy.
Rams’ football captains Grant Morse, Jake Ciancio, Sean Knight and Seamus O’Hora.
New Canaan’s boys cross country captains Henry Asker, Alex Urbahn and Max Koschnitzke.
Rams’ volleyball captains Hayley Salvatore and Carson Allsteadt.
Rams’ girls soccer captains Zoe Jones, Braeden Dial and Julia Ozimek.
Rams’ girls cross country captains Leigh Charlton, Cali Brannan, Chloe McAuliffe and Megan Waldron.