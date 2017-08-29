HAN’s 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: Norwalk Bears

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the fall season.
The tour’s fifth day featured visits to the Norwalk and Staples High Schools on Monday, Aug. 28.
The 10th stop on the fall tour was Norwalk High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Bears’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.
Bears’ football captains James Roberts, AJ Hall, Jalen Elliott, Marlon Brown and Niar Brown.
Bears’ field hockey captains Victoria Chiappetta, Frances Mirabile and Jacqueline Mirabile.
Norwalk’s boys cross country captains Colin Baker and Vishva Patel.
Norwalk’s girls soccer captains Kelly Halloran, Caila DeGrandi and Jenna Smeriglio.
Bears’ volleyball captains Katie Sciglimpaglia, Dori Bartush and Katerina Karaiskos.
Norwalk’s girls swimming and diving captains Katie Czulewicz and Torie Morin.
Bears’ boys soccer captains Lucas Araujo, Cole Judkins and Sebastian Echeverri.