HAN’s 2017 FCIAC Fall Previews: St. Joseph Cadets

The HAN Network is visiting all 17 FCIAC schools as their sports teams get ready for the fall season.
The tour’s eighth day, the final day of the tour, featured visits to the St. Joseph and Trumbull High Schools on Thursday, Aug. 31
The 16th stop on the fall tour was St. Joseph High School, where HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito talked with some of the Cadets’ captains. All the videos can be seen below.
Cadets’ girls swimming and diving captains Olivia Scully and Emily Giovannone.
Cadets’ soccer captains Josh Harper, Nick Harper, Jacob Krasznai and Skyler Furlong.
Cadets’ girls soccer captains Jessica Mazo and Tory Bike.
Cadets’ field hockey captains Lily Norris, Kate Condron, Emma Berges, Ava Tompkins and Isabella Wolson.
Cadets’ boys cross country captains Brian Dineen, Anthony Crocco with coach Chris Blackwell.
Cadets’ girls cross country captains Katie Grennan, Sarah Johnson, Sophia Stage and Emily Fedor.
Cadets’ volleyball captain Hannah Hutchison and senior leaders Bridget Fatse, Christina Crocco and Grace Vocalina.
Cadets’ football captains Connor Murphy, Jude Andrzejewski, Jared Mallozzi, Michael Dilorio and Jesse Veilleux.
Cadets’ cheerleading captains Jenna Martino, Alyssa Schneider, Carrie Convertito and Grace Erodici.