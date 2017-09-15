HAN Live: Westhill vs. Norwalk football, 7 p.m., Friday

The Westhill Vikings and Norwalk Bears lit up the scoreboard last week and one team will move to 2-0 as the two teams clash tonight at Norwalk’s Testa Field.
You can catch the action live on the the HAN network, with the FCIAC tailgate pregame show at 5 p.m., and kickoff for the game set for 7 p.m.
The game is available on the FCIAC’s home page and at HAN Network’s website by clicking here. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600).
Westhill and Norwalk had their offenses in high gear last weekend, putting up a combined 118 points. The Vikings defeated the Ludlowe Falcons 50-27, while the Bears won a shootout in Hamden, 68-57.
Both teams could be considered state tournament sleepers, and have the talent to make some noise while contending this fall after each finished 4-6 last year.
Westhill had a huge week-one performance from Noldylens Metayer, who led the offensive production with three long touchdown passes of 89, 34 and 40 yards. Saquan Kelly ran for three TDs, as the Vikings found the end zone in every quarter.
For Norwalk, the big name is All-State receiver A.J. Hall, but it was Jalen Elliott in the spotlight last week, as Elliott amassed 130 receiving yards and three TDs. Hall, who had 81 yards receiving, had the highlight reel play with a one-handed catch on a touchdown in the second half.
Norwalk had 522 yards of total offense in its win, but Westhill’s D poses a much tougher challenge, and the Vikings collected three interceptions in their win.