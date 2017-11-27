FCIAC
FCIAC Football By The Numbers in the State Playoffs

Posted by FCIAC on November 27, 2017

The FCIAC will go into battle with four teams competing in the CIAC state football tournaments this week.

The state playoffs open with the quarterfinal round on Tuesday, Nov. 28, and all games will start at 6:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at a few numbers for the four FCIAC teams in the tournaments:

Class LL – No. 8 Fairfield Prep (8-2) at No. 1 Greenwich (10-0)

Greenwich Cardinals

Points Score: 467

Points Allowed: 141

Average Margin of Victory: 32

Record vs. Teams With Winning Records: 5-0

Current Streak: 10 wins

CIAC Tournaments (1976-2016)

Championships: 7

Runner-Up Finishes: 7

Last Title: 2007 Class LL, 28-14 over Shelton

Class LL – No. 6 East Hartford (9-1) at No. 3 Darien (9-1)

Darien Blue Wave

Points Score: 346

Points Allowed: 62

Average Margin of Victory: 28

Record vs. Teams With Winning Records: 4-1

Current Streak: 1 loss

CIAC Tournaments (1976-2016)

Championships: 4

Runner-Up Finishes: 8

Last Title: 2016 Class LL, 28-7 over Ridgefield

Class L – No. 8 New Canaan (8-2) at No. 1 Middletown (10-0)

Points Score: 387

Points Allowed: 134

Average Margin of Victory: 25

Record vs. Teams With Winning Records: 3-2

Current Streak: 5 wins

CIAC Tournaments (1976-2016)

Championships: 12

Runner-Up Finishes: 4

Last Title: 2016 Class L, 35-20 over Windsor

Class S – No. 7 O’Brien Tech (8-2) at No. 2 St. Joseph (9-1)

Points Score: 439

Points Allowed: 194

Average Margin of Victory: 25

Record vs. Teams With Winning Records: 4-1

Current Streak: 7 wins

CIAC Tournaments (1976-2016)

Championships: 12

Runner-Up Finishes: 3

Last Title: 2014 Class M Small, 37-7 over Ledyard

Greenwich’s Stephen Bennett (88) returns a kick during the Cardinals’ win over Trinity Catholic earlier this season. — Dave Stewart/HAN network photo

