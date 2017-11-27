FCIAC Football By The Numbers in the State Playoffs

The FCIAC will go into battle with four teams competing in the CIAC state football tournaments this week.
The state playoffs open with the quarterfinal round on Tuesday, Nov. 28, and all games will start at 6:30 p.m.
Here’s a look at a few numbers for the four FCIAC teams in the tournaments:
Class LL – No. 8 Fairfield Prep (8-2) at No. 1 Greenwich (10-0)
Greenwich Cardinals
Points Score: 467
Points Allowed: 141
Average Margin of Victory: 32
Record vs. Teams With Winning Records: 5-0
Current Streak: 10 wins
CIAC Tournaments (1976-2016)
Championships: 7
Runner-Up Finishes: 7
Last Title: 2007 Class LL, 28-14 over Shelton
Class LL – No. 6 East Hartford (9-1) at No. 3 Darien (9-1)
Darien Blue Wave
Points Score: 346
Points Allowed: 62
Average Margin of Victory: 28
Record vs. Teams With Winning Records: 4-1
Current Streak: 1 loss
CIAC Tournaments (1976-2016)
Championships: 4
Runner-Up Finishes: 8
Last Title: 2016 Class LL, 28-7 over Ridgefield
Class L – No. 8 New Canaan (8-2) at No. 1 Middletown (10-0)
Points Score: 387
Points Allowed: 134
Average Margin of Victory: 25
Record vs. Teams With Winning Records: 3-2
Current Streak: 5 wins
CIAC Tournaments (1976-2016)
Championships: 12
Runner-Up Finishes: 4
Last Title: 2016 Class L, 35-20 over Windsor
Class S – No. 7 O’Brien Tech (8-2) at No. 2 St. Joseph (9-1)
Points Score: 439
Points Allowed: 194
Average Margin of Victory: 25
Record vs. Teams With Winning Records: 4-1
Current Streak: 7 wins
CIAC Tournaments (1976-2016)
Championships: 12
Runner-Up Finishes: 3
Last Title: 2014 Class M Small, 37-7 over Ledyard