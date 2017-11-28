HAN Live: Fairfield Prep vs. Greenwich, Class LL football, 6 p.m., Tues.

The FCIAC champion and unbeaten Greenwich Cardinals kick off the CIAC Class LL tournament with a quarterfinal game against the Fairfield Prep Jesuits tonight and you can catch the action live on the HAN Network.
Coverage will start with a pregame show at 6 p.m., with the game starting at 6:30.
Frank Granito, John Kovach, and Kevin Coleman will be on the call.
The Cardinals, who rolled over the Staples Wreckers 31-14 on Thanksgiving, earned the No. 1 seed in Class LL with their 10-0 record.
In his third season as head coach, John Marinelli has brought the football program back to the top at Greenwich High School.
The Cardinals are led by junior quarterback, Gavin Muir who has had a breakout season in his first year as the starter. Muir has thrown for 2,158 yards and 27 touchdowns this season and has been protected by a tremendous offensive line. Senior wide receiver Jael Negron has caught 10 of those touchdowns.
Fairfield Prep comes into the tournament as the eighth seed after finishing its season with a 8-2 record. The Jesuits defeated West Haven 21-14 in a must-win game on Thanksgiving, punching their ticket to the Class LL tournament.
This season, the Jesuits have rushed for 222.6 yards per game, and thrown for 83.7 yards per game. Senior quarterback Will Lucas has been dominant this year as he has passed for 537 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Junior Finn Duran has had a breakout season as he has 16 catches for 305 yards, five touchdowns and 187 yards on kick returns.
The Jesuits are led by head coach Keith Hellstern and in his third season in charge.