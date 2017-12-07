FCIAC stars named to All-America, All-Region and All-State girls soccer teams

The FCIAC had an outstanding girls soccer season in 2017, with two state champions in Ridgefield (Class LL) and St. Joseph (Class L), three state finalists and four teams in the state semifinals.
The conference was also well-represented on the Connecticut Girls Soccer Coaches Association (CGSCA) All-State teams, as well as the All-Region and All-American teams, which were announced recently.
Here’s a look at the FCIAC’s postseason honors.
2017 All-Americans
Jessica Mazo, St. Joseph
Lauren Tangney, Warde
2017 All-Region
Reese Sutter, Staples
Jessica Mazo and Tory Bike, St. Joseph
Lauren Tangney, Warde
2017 All-State – Class LL
Anna Sivinski, Autumn Smith and Reese Sutter, Staples
Claire Middlebrook and Kathryn Barlow, Ridgefield
Emily DeNunzio, Darien
Corinne Dente, Westhill
Lauren Tangney and Teresa Andres, Warde
Olivia Leone and Peyton McNamara, Brien McMahon
2017 All-State – Class L
Jessica Mazo, Maddie Fried and Tory Bike, St. Joseph