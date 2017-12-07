FCIAC stars named to All-America, All-Region and All-State girls soccer teams

The FCIAC had an outstanding girls soccer season in 2017, with two state champions in Ridgefield (Class LL) and St. Joseph (Class L), three state finalists and four teams in the state semifinals.

The conference was also well-represented on the Connecticut Girls Soccer Coaches Association (CGSCA) All-State teams, as well as the All-Region and All-American teams, which were announced recently.

Here’s a look at the FCIAC’s postseason honors.

2017 All-Americans

Jessica Mazo, St. Joseph

Lauren Tangney, Warde

2017 All-Region

Reese Sutter, Staples

Jessica Mazo and Tory Bike, St. Joseph

Lauren Tangney, Warde

2017 All-State – Class LL

Anna Sivinski, Autumn Smith and Reese Sutter, Staples

Claire Middlebrook and Kathryn Barlow, Ridgefield

Emily DeNunzio, Darien

Corinne Dente, Westhill

Lauren Tangney and Teresa Andres, Warde

Olivia Leone and Peyton McNamara, Brien McMahon

2017 All-State – Class L

Jessica Mazo, Maddie Fried and Tory Bike, St. Joseph