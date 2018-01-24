FCIAC
  • fciac-fb-32x32
  • fciac-instagram-32x32
Menu 

Latest Scores

McMahon’s Joe Madaffari a finalists for national Athletic Directors award

Posted by FCIAC on January 24, 2018 in Awards, FCIAC, News ·

Story from TheHour.com

Joe Madaffari didn’t become a teacher, a coach or an athletic director to gain recognition.

This deep into a long career, however, he’s finally getting it.

Madaffari, who is in his 22nd year as the athletic director at Brien McMahon High School, is one of eight finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Athletic Director of the Year award.

“It means a lot to me. I’m excited about it,” Madaffari said, confirming he was one of eight choices. “It’s a great opportunity.”

For the rest of this story from John Nash of The Hour, click here

Brien McMahon athletic director Joe Madaffari — Heart Connecticut Media/The Hour Photo

Tags: , ,

Previous Post FCIAC scoreboard and box scores for Tuesday, Jan. 23 Next Post Girls Ice Hockey- Greenwich 5, Fairfield 2
About author
FCIAC

FCIAC

Share this article
FCIAC

Copyright 2013 FCIAC. Powered by Hersam Acorn.

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress