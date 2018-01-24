McMahon’s Joe Madaffari a finalists for national Athletic Directors award

Story from TheHour.com

Joe Madaffari didn’t become a teacher, a coach or an athletic director to gain recognition.

This deep into a long career, however, he’s finally getting it.

Madaffari, who is in his 22nd year as the athletic director at Brien McMahon High School, is one of eight finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Athletic Director of the Year award.

“It means a lot to me. I’m excited about it,” Madaffari said, confirming he was one of eight choices. “It’s a great opportunity.”

