No. 2 Trumbull sweeps No. 1 Westhill in FCIAC volleyball final

FAIRFIELD — Making history was the mission. And nothing was going to stand in the way of the Trumbull High School girls volleyball team from finishing the job.

The No. 2 seeded Eagles soared to a 25-22, 25-22, 25-13 victory over No. 1 seed Westhill High Saturday afternoon before a raucous capacity crowd at the Ludlowe High gym to capture their first-ever FCIAC Championship.

“It was 20 years since a Trumbull girls volleyball team even reached the FCIAC final,” Trumbull’s sophomore setter Ali Castro said. “Knowing we are the first Trumbull High girls volleyball team to capture an FCIAC title. That’s history that will stay with us forever.”

