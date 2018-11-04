Bobby Valentine, Jim Penders to lead baseball panel at Brien McMahon on Tuesday

NORWALK, CT – November 3, 2018 – Former Mets Manager Bobby Valentine and UConn head coach Jim Penders head the panel appearing at a special discussion on Tuesday night November 6, 7 p.m., at Brien McMahon High School in Norwalk, geared toward preparing ambitious high school players to advance to the next level.

“Things have changed dramatically for young players on the way up just in the last 10 years,” said Brien McMahon head coach John Cross. “We wanted to bring together a bunch of different perspectives on what it takes to advance in the game after high school.”

Valentine and Penders will be joined by Kevin Morton (former Boston Red Sox pitcher and NCAA All American at Seton Hall, and also a McMahon alum), Mike Scott (current Darien High School head coach and a former Big East Player of the Year at UConn), and Brien Daniello (Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year out of McMahon, and an All ACC Tournament Team member also while playing at UConn).

“We’re pleased to be able to support this kind of quality programming,” said Dave Schulz, Commissioner of the FCIAC. “More and more FCIAC alums are popping up in college and even the pro ranks in baseball, and we’re very proud of that.”

The event will take place in McMahon’s Center for Global Studies Conference room. The event will also be live streamed by FCIAC official streaming partner LocalLive of Stamford, Ct. The event is sponsored by the Brien McMahon Baseball Dug Out Club, the FCIAC, LocalLive and the Fairfield County Sports Commission.

For further information, email [email protected]

