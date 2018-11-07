Wilton stuns St. Joseph on PKs in second round of states

With six injured starters standing on the sidelines in street clothes and warmup gear, the Wilton High girls soccer team certainly was the underdog in Wednesday’s Class LL second-round game against St. Joseph in Trumbull.

But despite trailing 1-0 late in the second half, the 11th-seeded Warriors found a way to get the victory and stun sixth-seed St. Joseph, which had moved up to Class LL after winning the last three Class L state titles.

After Ashley Carbonier scored with 10:27 remaining to tie the game and force overtime, Wilton went on to earn a 2-1 win (9-8 on penalty kicks) over the Cadets.

Click here for more