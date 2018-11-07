Norwalk holds off Wilton, advances to second round

Tessa Albrecht and Adriana Alfisi, who have combined for close to 50 goals this season, each had a goal in the first half and the 10th-seeded Bears held off a late rally by No. 7 Wilton to prevail 2-1 in a CIAC Class L state tournament first-round field hockey contest on Wednesday at Fujitani Field.

“Obviously having a forward line where any one of them at any point can score, or create a scoring opportunity, is wonderful,” Norwalk coach Kyle Seaburg said.

The Bears (13-5-0-1) play at No. 2 seed and FCIAC foe Staples — which shut out No. 15 Glastonbury 3-0 in the first round — on Friday at 2 p.m. Norwalk lost twice to the Wreckers this season.