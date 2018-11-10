Meet The Captains: Allison Milicia, Warde Field Hockey

Being named a captain of a high school sports team is a huge honor for athletes. Those who earn the captain’s role are leaders for their peers both on and off the field, and take on a great responsibility to their teammates and coaches. The FCIAC is honoring these leaders with the “Meet The Captains” feature. Throughout the fall season, each captain will be recognized on FCIAC.net, complete with photos and a comment from their coaches.

Congratulations to all of our fall captains!

Allison Milicia, Warde

School Year: Senior

Sport: Field Hockey

Position: Forward

Other sports: Club field hockey with Competitive Edge

Extracurricular Activities: Member of Muse & Overtones (A Cappella group at Fairfield Warde), Treasurer of the club Best Buddies, Junior Deacon at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church, Mentor at McKinley Elementary School, Board member of the youth committee for Fairfield Cares Coalition