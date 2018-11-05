FCIAC’s state tournament schedule and scoreboard

The FCIAC will have 42 teams in action as the CIAC’s soccer, volleyball, and field hockey tournaments get underway this week.

Monday, Nov. 5

Girls Soccer – Class LL First Round

Conard at New Canaan, 2 p.m.

Westhill at St. Joseph, 2 p.m.

Warde at Staples, 2 p.m.

Cheshire at Trumbull, 2 p.m.

Manchester at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Ludlowe at Wilton, 4 p.m.

Darien at Brien McMahon, 6:30 p.m.

Field Hockey – Class L Playdown Round

Southington at Warde, 4 p.m.

Ludlowe at Ridgefield, 4 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Conard, 5 p.m.

Volleyball – Class LL First Round

East Hartford at Greenwich, 4 p.m.

Hamden at Stamford, 4 p.m.

Hall at Darien, 5 p.m.

Staples at South Windsor, 5 p.m.

New Canaan at Ludlowe, 6 p.m.

Warde at New Britain, 6 p.m.

Wilbur Cross at Ridgefield, 6 p.m.

Volleyball – Class M First Round

Wolcott at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Boys Soccer – Class LL First Round

Westhill at Danbury, 2 p.m.

East Hartford at Ludlowe, 2 p.m.

Shelton at Greenwich, 2 p.m.

Darien at Staples, 2 p.m.

Stamford at Fairfield Prep, 4 p.m.

Norwalk at Conard, 5 p.m.

Amity at Warde, 6 p.m.

Hamden at Trumbull, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Girls Soccer – Class LL Second Round

Games TBA

Field Hockey – Class L First Round

Greenwich at Amity, 2 p.m.

Glastonbury/New Milford winner at Staples, 2 p.m.

Warde/Southington winner at Cheshire, 3 p.m.

Norwalk at Wilton, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield/Ludlowe winner at Enfield, 4 p.m.

New Canaan at Darien, 5 p.m.

Conard/McMahon winner at Hall, 5:30 p.m.