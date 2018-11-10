Westhill volleyball sweeps Greenwich, advances to Class LL semifinals

Westhill High School’s Betsy Sachs and Greenwich High School’s Erin O’Keefe meet at the net in the Class LL volleyball quarterfinal played at Westhill. — Scott Mullin/Hearst Connecticut Media photo

STAMFORD — After losing to Trumbull in the championship game of the FCIAC Volleyball Tournament, Westhill was determined to get back on the court and go after a title that’s eluded it for a long time — the Class LL championship.

Three wins later, the Vikings are only two victories away from accomplishing their ultimate goal.

Dictating the points and carrying the momentum from the outset, third-seeded Westhill registered a convincing 3-0 victory over 11th-seeded Greenwich in the CIAC Class LL Tournament quarterfinals.

The host Vikings advanced to the Class LL semifinals, where they will face either Amity or Cheshire on Wednesday. Westhill (22-3) won Saturday’s matchup against the Cardinals by set scores of 25-15, 25-17, 25-20.

