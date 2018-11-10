Westhill volleyball sweeps Greenwich, advances to Class LL semifinals

STAMFORD — After losing to Trumbull in the championship game of the FCIAC Volleyball Tournament, Westhill was determined to get back on the court and go after a title that’s eluded it for a long time — the Class LL championship.

Three wins later, the Vikings are only two victories away from accomplishing their ultimate goal.

Dictating the points and carrying the momentum from the outset, third-seeded Westhill registered a convincing 3-0 victory over 11th-seeded Greenwich in the CIAC Class LL Tournament quarterfinals.

The host Vikings advanced to the Class LL semifinals, where they will face either Amity or Cheshire on Wednesday. Westhill (22-3) won Saturday’s matchup against the Cardinals by set scores of 25-15, 25-17, 25-20.

Click here for more

-----