Wilton’s season ends with loss in state quarterfinals

For Simsbury, a long bus ride felt shorter on the way home.

Continuing their string of road upsets, the 19th-seeded Trojans defeated 11th-seed Wilton, 1-0, in a Class LL girls soccer state quarterfinal game Friday at Kristine Lilly Field.

Simsbury will look to continue its unexpected tourney run in Monday’s semifinal against reigning Class LL champ Ridgefield.

“We played terrible in our last two regular-season games, had a meeting with the team, and since then everything is clicking for us,” said Simsbury’s first-year head coach Steve Jarvis. “The light bulb went on as we entered the playoffs, as the team has bought into what we have asked them to do all season; we’re hitting our stride at the right time.

