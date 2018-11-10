NE Cross Country: Staples boys, Danbury girls lead FCIAC at championship meet

Forty-five runners representing eight FCIAC schools participated in the 84th Annual New England Interscholastic Cross Country Championships Saturday at Derryfield Park in Manchester, N.H., on Saturday.

The field features runners from Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. The top 25 individual runners and the top six teams from those states qualified.

The Staples Wreckers’ boys team and the Danbury Hatters girls teams had the conference’s best showings, as each finished fifth in their competitions. 18:51.6. The Danbury boys finished 14th, while in the girls race, Ridgefield was sixth, Trumbull was seventh, and Greenwich was 10th.

The top individual finish for FCIAC runners came in the girls’ 5K race, as Greenwich sophomore Mari Noble, who was fourth with a time of 18:51.6. That mark was the second-best among Connecticut runners, with Pomperaug’s Kate Wiser, also a sophomore, winning with a time of 18:04.1.

Also finishing in the top 30 of the girls race were Danbury’s Lauren Moore (19th, 19:22.3), Ridgefield’s Gabriella Viggiano (21st, 19:24.0) and Tess Pisanelli (25th, 19:29.4), and Trumbull’s Alessandra Zaffina (26th, 19:33.3).

In the boys’ 5K race, Staples Morgan Fierro (27th, 16:34.9) and New Canaan’s Andrew Malling (28th, 16:35.0) had the top finishes.

84th New England High School Cross Country Championships

At Derryfield Park, Manchester, N.H.

Boys Team Scores

1 – LaSalle Academy (RI) 49; 2 Bishop Hendricken (RI) 80; 3 Xavier (CT) 111; 4 Hall (CT) 169; 5 Staples (CT) 193; 6 Suffield (CT) 208; 7 Concord (NH) 216; 8 Keene (NH) 229; 9 Essex (VT) 246; 10 Tolland (CT) 295; 11 Coe-Brown (NH) 323; 12 Burlington (VT) 360; 13 U-32 (VT) 398; 14 Danbury (CT) 415; 15 Winnacunnet (NH) 437.

FCIAC Boys Qualifiers

Danbury

65 – Jacob Hefele, 17:03.8

112 – Jack Watson, 17:27.6

118 – Malcolm Going, 17:32.3

142 – Ryan Caldwell, 17:47.5

161 – Aidan Byrne, 18:02.5

189 – Dylan Rosemark, 18:19.5

196 – Chris Adamski, 18:26.8

Fairfield-Warde

60 – Dylan Pomer, 17:01.3

New Canaan

28 – Andrew Malling, 16:35.0

Staples

27 – Morgan Fierro, 16:34.9

36 – Mayo Smith, 16:45.2

59 – Henry Haas, 17:01.0

67 – Nicholas Taubenheim, 17:04.1

85 – Teddy O’Kane, 17:13.8

101 – Luke Lorenz, 17:22.9

136 – Andrew Zuckerman, 17:43.5

Girls Team Scores

1 Champlain Valley (VT) 78; 2 LaSalle Academy (RI) 149; 3 Immaculate (CT) 187; 4 South Kingdom (RI) 207; 5 Danbury (CT) 208; 6 Ridgefield (CT) 273; 7 Trumbull (CT) 274; 8 Pinkerton (NH) 274; 9 Con-Val (NH) 283; 10 Greenwich (CT) 303.

FCIAC Girls Qualifiers

Danbury

19 – Lauren Moore, 19:22.3

37 – Daniella Grullon Pena, 19:59.1

91 – Sarah Johnson, 20:40.8

98 – Cassandra Sturdevant, 20:45.0

131 – Meilee Kry, 21:07.9

135 – Alexandra Chakar, 21:08.9

165 – Valerie Fox, 21:33.1

Darien

35 – Mairead Clas, 19:50.4

Greenwich

4 – Mari Noble, 18:51.6

74 – Caroline Webb, 20:29.8

120 – Lauren O’Donnell, 20:59.9

128 – Zoe Harris, 21:05.4

177 – Eadaoin Clarke, 21:46.5

223 – Catherine Yang, 22:52.0

236 – Hunter Kemp, 23:18.3

Ridgefield

21 – Gabriella Viggiano, 19:24.0

25 – Tess Pisanelli, 19:29.4

110 – Katherine Langis, 20:55.4

134 – Rory McGrath, 21:08.7

167 – Elizabeth Jasminski, 21:35.5

171 – Elizabeth Demassa, 21:37.5

201 – Samantha McLemore, 22:12.5

Trumbull

26 – Alessandra Zaffina, 19:33.3

85 – Emily Alexandru, 20:36.1

115 – Margaret Loschiavo, 20:58.8

119 – Calyn Carbone, 20:59.8

132 – Kali Holden, 21:08.3

176 – Sabrina Orazietti, 21:45.1

180 – Rebecca Margolnick, 21:49.3