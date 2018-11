SHELTON — The Darien volleyball program has such a long history of success that three years without a trip to the state final can seem like an eternity.

So make no mistake about it, this group of Blue Wave players is ecstatic to be going back to a championship game.

Darien and Southington played a five-set barn-burner with the Wave pulling out a 3-2 victory in the CIAC Class LL semifinals Wednesday night in Shelton. Darien won by scores of 27-29, 26-24, 25-23, 19-25, and 15-12.

