State Championship Saturday: FCIAC teams battle for four crowns

Saturday, Nov. 17

Class LL Volleyball Final

At East Haven High School, 10 a.m.

No. 12 Darien Blue Wave (18-7) vs. No. 10 Amity Spartans (19-6)

Where to watch: NFHS Network (subscription)

State Finals History

Darien: 19th appearance; 17 State Championships; Last title – 2014 vs. Cheshire 3-0

Amity: 17th appearance; 10 State Championships; Last title – 2003 vs. Fitch 3-0

State Open Swim Finals

At Kiphuth Pool, Yale, New Haven, Noon

Where to watch: NFHS Network (subscription)

Sunday, Nov. 18

Class LL Girls Soccer Final

at Ken Strong Stadium, West Haven, 3 p.m.

No. 5 Staples Wreckers (17-1-3) vs. No. 7 Ridgefield Tigers (20-2-1)

Where to watch: NFHS Network (subscription)

State Finals History

Staples: 4th appearance; 1 State Championship – 1989 vs. Wilton 1-0

Ridgefield: 5th appearance; 1 State Championship – 2017 vs. Staples 2-1

Class L Field Hockey Final

at Wethersfield HS, 12:30 p.m.

No. 1 Cheshire Rams (19-0-0-0) vs. No. 2 Staples Wreckers (21-1-0-0)

Where to watch: NFHS Network (subscription)

State Finals History

Cheshire: 20th appearance; 9 State Championships; Last title – 2011 vs. Norwalk 1-0

Staples: 4th appearance; s State Championships; Last title – 2017 vs. Darien 1-0