For the Ridgefield High girls soccer team, the only goal it needed Sunday afternoon came in a recognizable manner from a non-conventional source.

Junior Megan Klosowski, a defensive midfielder better known for dispossessing opponents, scored on a header off Faith Arnold’s corner kick late in the first half as the seventh-seeded Tigers repeated as Class LL state champs with a 1-0 win over fifth-seed Staples at West Haven High.

