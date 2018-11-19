Turkey Bowl by the Numbers: New Canaan, Darien and the historic football rivalry

The 2015 Darien Blue Wave hoist the Coaches Memorial Trophy, awarded to the winner of the Turkey Bowl each season. —Dave Stewart photo

There’s nothing quite like the rivalry between the Darien and New Canaan football teams and this week’s Wave by the Numbers takes a look at some of the history of the game which has been dubbed the “Turkey Bowl.”

The two rivals will clash again at 10:30 a.m., Thanksgiving day, at Stamford’s Boyle Stadium, and there’s plenty at stake. As was the case last fall, New Canaan (7-2) is trying to clinch a state tournament berth, while Darien (9-0) is looking to keep its record perfect.

91

Meetings between the New Canaan and Darien football teams during the 90-year history of the rivalry.

51-38-2

New Canaan’s advantage in the rivalry. Darien won the first meeting, 26-6, way back in 1928 in a game played at the Ox Ridge Hunt Club on Middlesex Road in Darien. New Canaan scored its first win of the rivalry the following year by a score of 13-12. New Canaan’s team was not yet known as the Rams, instead going as the “Red and Black.”

27-0

Score of last year’s Turkey Bowl game, won by New Canaan at Stamford’s Boyle Stadium. The result broke Darien’s 34-game winning streak but the Wave came back to win the next three games for a third consecutive state championship. The Rams’ Thanksgiving win clinched a Class L playoff berth, and New Canaan was eventually knocked out in the semifinals.

Click here for more

Leave a Comment