Turkey Bowl by the Numbers: New Canaan, Darien and the historic football rivalry

There’s nothing quite like the rivalry between the Darien and New Canaan football teams and this week’s Wave by the Numbers takes a look at some of the history of the game which has been dubbed the “Turkey Bowl.”

The two rivals will clash again at 10:30 a.m., Thanksgiving day, at Stamford’s Boyle Stadium, and there’s plenty at stake. As was the case last fall, New Canaan (7-2) is trying to clinch a state tournament berth, while Darien (9-0) is looking to keep its record perfect.

91

Meetings between the New Canaan and Darien football teams during the 90-year history of the rivalry.

51-38-2

New Canaan’s advantage in the rivalry. Darien won the first meeting, 26-6, way back in 1928 in a game played at the Ox Ridge Hunt Club on Middlesex Road in Darien. New Canaan scored its first win of the rivalry the following year by a score of 13-12. New Canaan’s team was not yet known as the Rams, instead going as the “Red and Black.”

27-0

Score of last year’s Turkey Bowl game, won by New Canaan at Stamford’s Boyle Stadium. The result broke Darien’s 34-game winning streak but the Wave came back to win the next three games for a third consecutive state championship. The Rams’ Thanksgiving win clinched a Class L playoff berth, and New Canaan was eventually knocked out in the semifinals.