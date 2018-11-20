FCIAC Thanksgiving week football schedule; Ludlowe-Warde moved to Wednesday

The FCIAC’s Thanksgiving week football schedule remains primarily untouched despite extreme cold in the forecast for the region on Thursday.

The only change as of early Tuesday evening is to the rivalry game between the Ludlowe Falcons and Warde Mustangs at FWHS. That contest was moved from Thanksgiving morning to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

In games which were originally scheduled for Wednesday, Ridgefield will play at Danbury, and Westhill will play at Stamford. Kickoff for both of those games is 6 p.m.

The rest of the slate — six games in total — is still set for Thanksgiving.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 25 degrees in Fairfield County on Thursday and, with winds of 17 miles per hour, the wind chill factor could be between 5 and 10 degrees near the coast and even colder inland.

Any schedule changes will be posted here as soon as they are official.

FCIAC Thanksgiving Week Football

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Ludlowe (6-3) at Warde (4-5), 4:30 p.m. (Moved from Thanksgiving)

Ridgefield (5-4) at Danbury (4-5), 6 p.m.

Westhill (1-8) at Stamford (2-7), 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 22

St. Joseph (8-1) at Trumbull (5-4), 10 a.m.

Staples (7-2) at Greenwich (9-0), 10 a.m.

Trinity (1-8) at Wilton (5-4), 10 a.m.

Bridgeport Central (0-9) at Harding (3-6), 10 a.m.

Darien (9-0) vs. New Canaan (7-2) at Boyle Stadium, 10:30 a.m.

McMahon (2-7) at Norwalk (4-5), 10:30 a.m.