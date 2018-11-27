New Canaan upsets No. 1 Shelton, 42-34, in Class LL football quarters

Shelton High coach Jeff Roy and New Canaan coach Lou Marinelli agreed it was one heckuva game, but only one team got to continue their season after the visiting Rams defeated the Gaels 42-34, in a Class LL quarterfinal at Finn Stadium on Tuesday night.

New Canaan (9-2), the No. 8 seed, will play No. 5 Fairfield Prep (10-1) in Sunday’s semifinals at 12:30 p.m. at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield. The Jesuits knocked off No. 4 Southington, 28-21. Top-seeded Shelton finished 10-1.

“It was back and forth between two great programs,” Roy said. “It was well played on both sides of the ball. I can’t say enough about our guys. We got down a couple scores, but kept fighting and had a chance to win it.”

Marinelli said, “Shelton is a hell of a football team. They are well coached and you can see why they were unbeaten. Their kids are classy and this is a first-class operation. This was the kind of game you would expect in the playoffs.”

