Four FCIAC teams ready to roll in state football playoffs

The FCIAC will have four teams in the state football playoffs when the quarterfinals get underway on Tuesday night.

The Greenwich Cardinals, Darien Blue Wave, and New Canaan Rams qualified in Class LL, with the St. Joseph Cadets earning the top seed in Class M.

All quarterfinal games will be played at 6:30 p.m., with the higher seeds as hosts. St. Joseph does not have lights at its field and will instead play at Stratford High’s Penders Field.

Greenwich is unbeaten at 10-0 after beating Staples 29-0 on Thanksgiving. The Cards, who were ranked No. 2 in last week’s GameTimeCT Poll, will host No. 7 New Britain (9-1)

No. 6 Darien (9-1), the three-time defending Class LL champion, lost to New Canaan, 17-14, on Thanksgiving and will take to the road to play at No. 3 Newtown (10-0) in the quarterfinals.

New Canaan (8-2) clinched the No. 8 seed with its Turkey Bowl win over Darien, and will play at No. 1 Shelton (10-0).

St. Joseph (9-1), which defeated Trumbull, will take on No. 8 Rockville (7-3).

Tues., Nov. 27, all games start at 6:30 p.m.

Games involving FCIAC teams are in bold

Class LL Quarterfinals

No. 8 New Canaan (8-2) at No. 1 Shelton (10-0)

No. 7 New Britain (9-1) at No. 2 Greenwich (10-0)

No. 6 Darien (9-1) at No. 3 Newtown (10-0)

No. 5 Fairfield Prep at No. 4 Southington (10-0)

Class M Quarterfinals

No. 8 Rockville (7-3) vs. No. 1 St. Joseph (9-1) at Penders Field, Stratford

No. 7 Wolcott (7-3) at No. 2 Sheehan (9-1)

No. 6 Brookfield (8-2) vs. No. 3 Berlin (9-1) at Sage Park, Berlin

No. 5 Cheney Tech (8-2) at No. 4. Killingly (9-1)

Class L Quarterfinals

No. 8 Bunnell (9-1) at No. 1 Hand (10-0)

No. 7 Maloney (8-2) at No. 2 Middletown (9-1)

No. 6 Platt (8-2) at No. 3 Naugatuck (9-1)

No. 5 North Haven (8-2) at No. 4 Windsor (8-2)

Class S Quarterfinals

No. 8 Plainfield (8-2) at No. 1 Ansonia (10-0)

No. 7 Haddam-Killingworth (9-1) vs. No. 2 Bullard-Havens (10-0) at Kennedy Stadium, Bridgeport

No. 6 Cromwell/Portland (9-1) at No. 3 Stafford/Somers/East Windsor (10-0)

No. 5 Woodland (9-1) at No. 4 Bloomfield (9-1)

Semifinals – Sunday, Dec. 2, at higher seeds

Finals – Saturday, Dec. 8 at TBA