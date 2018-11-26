Greenwich Cardinals take FCIAC football crown as league’s lone unbeaten team

For the second consecutive season, the Greenwich Cardinals have been crowned FCIAC football champions based on the league’s point system.

Greenwich, the only unbeaten FCIAC team, finished with records of 10-0 overall and 9-0 in conference play. In their nine league games, the Cards accumulated 1,340 points for a 148.88 average.

The closest teams to Greenwich in points were Darien and St. Joseph, which were both 9-1. Darien had 1,320 points for a 132.0 average, while St. Joseph had 1,290 points for a 129.0 average.

All three teams, as well as the New Canaan Rams (8-2) qualified for the state tournaments and will begin play with the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Class LL Quarterfinals

No. 8 New Canaan (8-2) at No. 1 Shelton (10-0)

No. 7 New Britain (9-1) at No. 2 Greenwich (10-0)

No. 6 Darien (9-1) at No. 3 Newtown (10-0)

Class M Quarterfinals

No. 8 Rockville (7-3) vs.. No. 1 St. Joseph (9-1) at Penders Field, Stratford