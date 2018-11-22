No. 2 Greenwich knocks Staples out, to host Class LL quarterfinal

GREENWICH — Greenwich’s defense has displayed such dominance this season that scoring just one touchdown against it has been an accomplishment for its football foes.

“We take pride in getting shutouts, seeing that zero on the scoreboard feels great,” Cardinals senior linebacker Jack Feda said, following Greenwich’s game against rival Staples Thursday — a matchup that saw the team once again, excel defensively.

Following its impressive trend, Greenwich did what Feda described, holding yet another opponent off the scoreboard, while keeping its perfect season intact.

Dynamic on defense and efficient on offense, Greenwich concluded an undefeated regular season by upending Staples 29-0 in a Thanksgiving Day FCIAC game at frigid Cardinal Stadium. It was the fourth shutout of the season for the Cardinals, who have allowed just 41 points in 10 games. With the win Greenwich also clinched its second-straight FCIAC championship.

