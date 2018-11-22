New Canaan football tops rival Darien 17-14, clinches Class LL bid

For the 14th consecutive year, the state football playoffs will include New Canaan, as the Rams knocked off the Darien Blue Wave, 17-14, in the annual Turkey Bowl game Thanksgiving morning at Stamford’s Boyle Stadium.

Quarterback Drew Pyne hit receiver Wyatt Wilson over the middle for a 16-yard touchdown to put the Rams ahead for good with 6:58 remaining. Darien had a shot to tie it in the final minute, but Will Kirby’s 32-yard field goal attempt was off the mark with 30 seconds to play.

It’s the second straight Turkey Bowl win for New Canaan, but more importantly for the Rams, they get to keep playing football.

“I don’t think any of them wanted it to end,” New Canaan head coach Lou Marinelli said of his players. “I told them this is really about you guys. You’ve got to go out and do it. They took the challenge and really played well, especially in tight situations.”

