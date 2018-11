TRUMBULL — The way the first half transpired, the St. Joseph High School football team knew this year’s Thanksgiving Day rivalry game against Trumbull would not be quite as easy a task as last year’s 58-point blowout.

Actually, the Hogs knew that before the game had even started.

“Trumbull has improved every week so we knew this was going to be a tough, physical game,” St. Joseph coach Joe DellaVecchia said after his team scored four second-half touchdowns on its way to a 42-6 victory.

Click here for more