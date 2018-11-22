Harding rolls past Central to claim Bridgeport city championship

BRIDGEPORT — When Coleman Adams walked outside Thursday morning and felt the freezing cold temperatures hit his face he figured he was in store for a memorable day one way or another. Little did the Harding senior know at the time that his frigid Thanksgiving morning would end with four touchdowns against rival Central.

Adams, along with QB Kevin Bednarz and swarming defense, lifted the the Presidents to a 46-12 victory at Lewis Memorial Field. The win is Harding’s fifth straight in the series. The Presidents also claimed the Bridgeport city championship after defeating Bassick earlier in the season.

“Waking up this morning and stepping outside the door, I was like ‘Whew,’ ” Coleman said. “I threw on some extra layers and came out here with the attitude I have every game.”

