Muir, defense lead Greenwich past New Britain into Class LL football semifinals

GREENWICH — Despite the bit of uncertainty that comes with playing an unfamiliar opponent, one of the aspects Greenwich took some comfort in heading into Tuesday’s Class LL quarterfinal-round game against New Britain was the game was being held at Cardinal Stadium — a venue it hadn’t lost at since 2015.

Senior quarterback Gavin Muir and the Cardinals’ dynamic defense made sure they kept their home dominance and perfect season going, and oh yes, they made certain they kept, as they like to say, “checking off the boxes.”

Sparking Greenwich with his arm and legs, Muir threw for 272 yards with three touchdown passes and ran for a score in the second-seeded Cardinals’ resounding 49-13 win over seventh-seeded New Britain.

“All season we’ve just been checking boxes,” Muir said. “Our first goal was an undefeated regular season, we checked that box. Win the first game of the playoffs, we checked that box, now we’re moving on to the semifinals and we checked that box. We have all our goals in mind and we all know what our final goal is.”

